Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for match 24 of the SA20 clash on Wednesday, January 14 at St George’s Oval

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20 2026: JSK chose to bowl first. Photo: X/SunrisersEC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Joburg Super Kings in match 24 of SA20 2025–26 at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

  • Both teams under pressure, with Eastern Cape eyeing a must-win and Super Kings looking to rediscover early-season form

  • Joburg Super Kings won the toss and chose to field first

Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Joburg Super Kings in Match 24 of SA20 2025–26 at St George’s Park, on Wednesday, January 14. Get toss update and live streaming info here.

The clash is a rescheduled fixture after their earlier meeting on January 3 was washed out shortly after the toss.

Eastern Cape come into the contest after a narrow final-over defeat to Durban’s Super Giants. With three wins from seven matches, two losses, and two games abandoned due to rain, the Tristan Stubbs-led side see this encounter as crucial as the league phase enters its decisive stretch.

Joburg Super Kings, meanwhile, enjoyed the strongest start to the season with three consecutive victories. However, their momentum has been disrupted by weather and form, with two matches washed out and two of their last three outings ending in defeats to MI Cape Town.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Joburg Super Kings (Playing XI): James Vince, Matthew De Villiers, Donovan Ferreira(c), Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, James Coles, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 2026: Live Streaming

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published At:
