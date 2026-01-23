Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Eastern Cape meet Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 match of SA20
The winner of this match will qualify for the SA20 2026 final
Paarl Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first
In pursuit of a spot in the final against Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will clash in the Qualifier 2 match of SA20 season 4 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday (January 23, 2026). Watch the match live.
Pretoria Capitals dominated Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1 and handed the latter a 7-wicket loss. Jonny Bairstow and Jordan Hermann played two good knocks but their total was no match in front of the brute power of Dewald Brevis and the stroke play of Bryce Parsons. They were expensive with the ball in hand and SEC will want to change it in the Qualifier 2.
Paarl Royals, meanwhile, are coming out of a victory in the Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings. They have provided their opposition no chance of a competition. Lhuan-dre Pretorius led charge as PR scored a daunting 210/5. Chasing it, Joburg Super Kings were restricted on 174/8. Royals will look to keep the momentum on.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, James Coles, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne(w), Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence(c), Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Asa Tribe, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Nqobani Mokoena
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2 match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.