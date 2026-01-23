Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Qualifier 2

Here is all you need to know about the SA20 2026 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

Paarl Royals players in huddle during SA20 2026 match Photo: paarlroyals/X
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape meet Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 match of SA20

  • The winner of this match will qualify for the SA20 2026 final

  • Paarl Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first

In pursuit of a spot in the final against Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will clash in the Qualifier 2 match of SA20 season 4 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday (January 23, 2026). Watch the match live.

Pretoria Capitals dominated Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1 and handed the latter a 7-wicket loss. Jonny Bairstow and Jordan Hermann played two good knocks but their total was no match in front of the brute power of Dewald Brevis and the stroke play of Bryce Parsons. They were expensive with the ball in hand and SEC will want to change it in the Qualifier 2.

Paarl Royals, meanwhile, are coming out of a victory in the Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings. They have provided their opposition no chance of a competition. Lhuan-dre Pretorius led charge as PR scored a daunting 210/5. Chasing it, Joburg Super Kings were restricted on 174/8. Royals will look to keep the momentum on.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update

Paarl Royals won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, James Coles, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne(w), Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence(c), Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Asa Tribe, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Nqobani Mokoena

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 Qualifier 2 match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

