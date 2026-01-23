Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Qualifier 2

Pretoria Capitals dominated Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1 and handed the latter a 7-wicket loss. Jonny Bairstow and Jordan Hermann played two good knocks but their total was no match in front of the brute power of Dewald Brevis and the stroke play of Bryce Parsons. They were expensive with the ball in hand and SEC will want to change it in the Qualifier 2.

