MI Cape Town Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Know all about the Match 26, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape live streaming SA20 2026 toss update playing XIs match report
File photo of MI Cape Town in training ahead of the SA20 match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. | Photo: X/MICapeTown
info_icon

MI Cape Town play Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Match 26 of the SA20 2026 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, January 16, 2026.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, second in the table with four wins, have already secured qualification for the qualifiers. However, a win tonight will make them solidify their position in the top two, helping them avoid the Eliminator.

MI Cape Town, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with just two wins, and are all but eliminated from progressing to the knockouts. Another loss will formalise the inevitable.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and opted to bat first in today’s SA20 2026 Match 26.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Full Squads

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Corbin Bosch, Karim Janat, George Linde, Jason Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jacques Snyman, Dwaine Pretorius, Dane Piedt, Tom Moores, Thomas Kaber, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan.

Related Content
Related Content

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Christopher King, JP King, Mitchell Van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Live Streaming Details

The SA20 2026 matches, including MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Radha-Richa Partnership Fires Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 182/7

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Vishvaraj Hits 74-Ball Hundred | SAU 280/1 (38)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup: Afghans Stun Proteas By 28 Runs In Opener

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  5. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen’s Defeat Ends India’s Campaign Early

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  2. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC