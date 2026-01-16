MI Cape Town Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

MI Cape Town play Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Match 26 of the SA20 2026 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, January 16, 2026.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape, second in the table with four wins, have already secured qualification for the qualifiers. However, a win tonight will make them solidify their position in the top two, helping them avoid the Eliminator.
MI Cape Town, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with just two wins, and are all but eliminated from progressing to the knockouts. Another loss will formalise the inevitable.
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and opted to bat first in today’s SA20 2026 Match 26.
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Playing XIs
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne.
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Full Squads
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Corbin Bosch, Karim Janat, George Linde, Jason Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jacques Snyman, Dwaine Pretorius, Dane Piedt, Tom Moores, Thomas Kaber, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Christopher King, JP King, Mitchell Van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla.
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2026: Live Streaming Details
The SA20 2026 matches, including MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.