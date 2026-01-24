Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PR, SA20 2026 Qualifier 2 Match – Check Result

SEC took on PC in the SA20 2026 Qualifier 2 match on Friday, January 23
Sunrisers Eastern Cape stormed into their fourth successive Betway SA20 Final to set up a rematch with Pretoria Capitals at Newlands on Sunday.
The two-time champions comfortably chased down Royals’ 114/7 with seven wickets and 50 balls to spare.
Young Englishman James Coles led the way with another superb all-round performance. Coles snared 1/15 from his four overs of off spin before breaking the back of the run chase with an undefeated 45 off just 19 balls.
On a surface where precious few batters could counter the prodigious turn and bounce on offer, Coles targeted Dan Lawrence’s first over by smashing 21 runs to bite a chunk out of the target.
Coles shared an unbroken 65-run partnership with Matthew Breetzke (19 not out) to seal the Royals’ fate after Quinton de Kock has blitzed a rapid 25 off only 12 balls upfront.
The 21-year-old had earlier combined perfectly with Senuran Muthusamy (3/15) to set up the game for Sunrisers. The spin twins claimed four wickets for 30 runs from their allotted eight overs to restrict the Royals.
It was a struggle from the outset for the Royals after stand-in captain Dan Lawrence won the toss and elected to bat.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius could not build on his form from the Eliminator and fell early when he chipped seamer Lutho Sipamla to Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs at mid-off.
From thereon it was a battle for survival with Kyle Verreynne laying down anchor as the wickets continued to fall regularly at the other end.
The four Player of the Match candidates were James Coles, Bjorn Fortuin, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne with Coles winning 61.6% of the fan vote.
Verreynne carried his bat for a workmanlike 52 not out off 46 balls, but had precious little support from the remaining Royals batter as Sunrisers’ spinners put the squeeze on.
Royals’ West Indian import Rovman Powell, who only arrived in South Africa a couple of days ago, could not make an impact as he lasted just two balls before Muthusamy found his outside edge.
Sunrisers’ seven-wicket win has set up a repeat of the inaugural SA20 Final back in 2023.
Adrian Birrell’s team will be seeking to reclaim the trophy they surrendered to MI Cape Town last season in a bid for an unprecedented third title, while the Capitals will be aiming to win the trophy for the first time.
The two sides have met three times already this season with the Sunrisers holding the advantage 2-1.
Brief Score:
SEC: 117/3(11.4)
PR: 114/7(20)