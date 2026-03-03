AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Well Do You Know The Indian Team? Here's A Breakdown Of The Entire 26-Member Squad

Summary of this article
Team India return to the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time since 2003
Amelia Valverde in charge of the Blue Tigresses
Get to know about the team and their qualities across positions
India returns to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup stage for the first team in 2 decades under new head coach Amelia Valverde.
Following the disappointment of their 2022 withdrawal, the Blue Tigresses have undergone a tactical transformation.
Valverde is bringing with her a vast amount of experience. Her appointment signals a shift toward a more modern, structured style of play as India seeks to prove they belong among Asia’s elite.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Meet The Blue Tigresses
Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda and Sowmiya Narayanasamy
Panthoi Chanu is the seasoned leader, known for her incredible agility and big-save temperament in high-pressure matches.
Shreya Hooda has emerged as a consistent powerhouse, utilizing her impressive reach and commanding presence to organize the backline.
Sowmiya Narayanasamy rounds out the group with sharp anticipation and quick distribution skills.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju Yadav, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha and Sweety Devi Ngangbam.
This defensive unit balances youth and tactical maturity. Sanju Yadav and Sweety Devi bring essential experience, offering composure and physical strength in the heart of the defense.
Martina Thokchom and Astam Oraon represent the future, showcasing high work rates and the versatility to transition from defense to attack. Players like Juli Kishan and Shilky Devi add depth with their accurate positioning.
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum and Sangita Basfore.
The midfield engine room is driven by creativity and relentless energy. Anju Tamang is the versatile heartbeat of the team, capable of threading needle-eye passes or tracking back to win possession.
Sangita Basfore provides the grit, acting as a defensive screen with her superb tackling and spatial awareness. The inclusion of youngsters like Babina Devi and Aveka Singh adds technical flair and fresh legs.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar and Soumya Guguloth.
Manisha Kalyan is a standout, possessing world-class dribbling and the ability to score from distance. Pyari Xaxa and Grace Dangmei provide the veteran savvy, using their speed to exploit gaps in the wings. Emerging talents like Lynda Kom and Kaviya Pakkirisamy add a predatory instinct inside the box.
|Player
|Age
|Position
|Caps
|Goals
|Club
|Panthoi Chanu Elangbam
|30
|GK
|25
|0
|East Bengal FC
|Shreya Hooda
|26
|GK
|15
|0
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|Sowmiya Narayanasamy
|25
|GK
|3
|0
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|Astam Oraon
|21
|DF
|7
|0
|East Bengal FC
|Juli Kishan
|26
|DF
|9
|0
|Nita FA
|Martina Thokchom
|21
|DF
|15
|0
|Sethu FC
|Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam
|22
|DF
|9
|1
|Sethu FC
|Sanju Yadav
|28
|DF
|65
|11
|Sribhumi FC
|Sarita Yumnam
|24
|DF
|0
|0
|East Bengal FC
|Shilky Devi Hemam
|20
|DF
|25
|0
|East Bengal FC
|Sushmita Lepcha
|29
|DF
|0
|0
|East Bengal FC
|Sweety Devi Ngangbam
|26
|DF
|66
|1
|East Bengal FC
|Anju Tamang
|30
|MF
|68
|15
|Sribhumi FC
|Aveka Singh
|22
|MF
|0
|0
|N�stved HG (DEN)
|Babina Devi Lisham
|21
|MF
|5
|0
|Sethu FC
|Jasoda Munda
|24
|MF
|0
|0
|Nita FA
|Sanfida Nongrum
|20
|MF
|0
|0
|Garhwal United FC
|Sangita Basfore
|29
|MF
|71
|9
|East Bengal FC
|Grace Dangmei
|30
|FW
|91
|23
|Sribhumi FC
|Kaviya Pakkirisamy
|23
|FW
|0
|0
|Sethu FC
|Lynda Kom Serto
|20
|FW
|10
|5
|Sethu FC
|Malavika P
|22
|FW
|5
|1
|Sethu FC
|Manisha Kalyan
|24
|FW
|46
|14
|Alianza Lima (PER)
|Pyari Xaxa
|28
|FW
|37
|18
|Nita FA
|Rimpa Haldar
|21
|FW
|9
|2
|Sribhumi FC
|Soumya Guguloth
|25
|FW
|37
|7
|East Bengal FC
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses' Schedule
India's journey in Group C kicks off on March 4 against Vietnam at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30PM) with a subsequent clash against Japan at the same time and venue on March 7.
The group stage concludes on March 10 at Western Sydney Stadium (14:30 IST) against Chinese Taipei.
The top two teams from each group and the two strongest third-place finishers advance to the quarter-finals. Victory in the quarter-finals guarantees a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.