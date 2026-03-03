AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Well Do You Know The Indian Team? Here's A Breakdown Of The Entire 26-Member Squad

Here is a complete breakdown of the 26-member Indian squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia. The Blue Tigresses under the coaching of Amelia Valverde, play their opener on March 4 against Vietnam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026: How Well Do You Know The Indian Team?
The Indian women's football team celebrates a goal against Iraq in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Photo: AIFF Media
  • Team India return to the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time since 2003

  • Amelia Valverde in charge of the Blue Tigresses

  • Get to know about the team and their qualities across positions

India returns to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup stage for the first team in 2 decades under new head coach Amelia Valverde.

Following the disappointment of their 2022 withdrawal, the Blue Tigresses have undergone a tactical transformation.

Valverde is bringing with her a vast amount of experience. Her appointment signals a shift toward a more modern, structured style of play as India seeks to prove they belong among Asia’s elite.

Also Read: India At AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Meet The Blue Tigresses

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda and Sowmiya Narayanasamy

Panthoi Chanu is the seasoned leader, known for her incredible agility and big-save temperament in high-pressure matches.

Shreya Hooda has emerged as a consistent powerhouse, utilizing her impressive reach and commanding presence to organize the backline.

Sowmiya Narayanasamy rounds out the group with sharp anticipation and quick distribution skills.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju Yadav, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha and Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

This defensive unit balances youth and tactical maturity. Sanju Yadav and Sweety Devi bring essential experience, offering composure and physical strength in the heart of the defense.

Martina Thokchom and Astam Oraon represent the future, showcasing high work rates and the versatility to transition from defense to attack. Players like Juli Kishan and Shilky Devi add depth with their accurate positioning.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum and Sangita Basfore.

The midfield engine room is driven by creativity and relentless energy. Anju Tamang is the versatile heartbeat of the team, capable of threading needle-eye passes or tracking back to win possession.

Sangita Basfore provides the grit, acting as a defensive screen with her superb tackling and spatial awareness. The inclusion of youngsters like Babina Devi and Aveka Singh adds technical flair and fresh legs.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar and Soumya Guguloth.

Manisha Kalyan is a standout, possessing world-class dribbling and the ability to score from distance. Pyari Xaxa and Grace Dangmei provide the veteran savvy, using their speed to exploit gaps in the wings. Emerging talents like Lynda Kom and Kaviya Pakkirisamy add a predatory instinct inside the box.

PlayerAgePositionCapsGoalsClub
Panthoi Chanu Elangbam30GK250East Bengal FC
Shreya Hooda26GK150Gokulam Kerala FC
Sowmiya Narayanasamy25GK30Gokulam Kerala FC
Astam Oraon21DF70East Bengal FC
Juli Kishan26DF90Nita FA
Martina Thokchom21DF150Sethu FC
Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam22DF91Sethu FC
Sanju Yadav28DF6511Sribhumi FC
Sarita Yumnam24DF00East Bengal FC
Shilky Devi Hemam20DF250East Bengal FC
Sushmita Lepcha29DF00East Bengal FC
Sweety Devi Ngangbam26DF661East Bengal FC
Anju Tamang30MF6815Sribhumi FC
Aveka Singh22MF00N�stved HG (DEN)
Babina Devi Lisham21MF50Sethu FC
Jasoda Munda24MF00Nita FA
Sanfida Nongrum20MF00Garhwal United FC
Sangita Basfore29MF719East Bengal FC
Grace Dangmei30FW9123Sribhumi FC
Kaviya Pakkirisamy23FW00Sethu FC
Lynda Kom Serto20FW105Sethu FC
Malavika P22FW51Sethu FC
Manisha Kalyan24FW4614Alianza Lima (PER)
Pyari Xaxa28FW3718Nita FA
Rimpa Haldar21FW92Sribhumi FC
Soumya Guguloth25FW377East Bengal FC
India won all four qualifying matches convincingly to seal their spot at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. - AIFF Media
India's Jersey Mess: AIFF Blunder Leaves Team Fuming Ahead Of Historic AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Campaign

BY Outlook Sports Desk

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses' Schedule

India's journey in Group C kicks off on March 4 against Vietnam at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30PM) with a subsequent clash against Japan at the same time and venue on March 7.

The group stage concludes on March 10 at Western Sydney Stadium (14:30 IST) against Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams from each group and the two strongest third-place finishers advance to the quarter-finals. Victory in the quarter-finals guarantees a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Published At:
