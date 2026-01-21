Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Qualifier 1

Here is all you need to know about the SA20 2026 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Players Celebrating Photo: @SunrisersEC/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape meet Pretoria Capitals in Qualifier 1 match of SA20

  • The winner of this match will qualify for the SA20 2026 final

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the toss and opted to bat first

After a successful outing in the league stages, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will face-off in the Qualifier 1 match of SA20 season 4 at Kingsmead, Durban on Wednesday (January 21, 2026). Watch the match live.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished at the top of the points table with five wins. They have won two titles so far and will aim for a spot in final when they take on PC in Qualifier 1 (at Kingsmead on Wednesday). Pretoria Capitals, meanwhile, had a turnaround in the season under new coach Sourav Ganguly. They will not back down as well.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 Qualifier 1: Toss Update

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to bat first against Pretoria Capitals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Lewis Gregory, Marco Jansen, Chris Green, James Coles, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje.

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Jordan Cox, Bryce Parsons, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 Qualifier 1: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 Qualifier 1 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 qualifier 1 match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 Qualifier 1: Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Chris Green, James Coles, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Christopher King, JP King, Lutho Sipamla, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Lewis Gregory, Mitchell Van Buuren.

Pretoria Capitals: Squad: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Bryce Parsons, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Codi Yusuf, Meeka eel Prince, Daniel Smith, Will Smeed, Tymal Mills, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood.

