Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final 2026 Preview - Both Teams Meet At This Stage After 2 Seasons

The finalists were the best sides in the group stages with Sunrisers finishing top of the standings and Capitals in second place. Here's the entire preview ahead of the all-important ultimate clash

Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 2026 SA20 Final Preview
Tristan Stubbs and Keshav Maharaj pose with the SA20 trophy ahead of the 2026 Final on January 25 Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pretoria Capitals face 2-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in replay of 2023 final

  • The Capitals, under Keshav Maharaj's captaincy, will be looking to win their first title

  • Live streaming details available

In the blue corner are Pretoria Capitals. In the orange corner are the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

These are the two teams that will slug it out in this heavyweight Betway SA20 Season 4 Final title bout at a sold-out Newlands on Sunday (15:30pm SAST).

The prize money on offer is R32.5 million for the winners - the second highest franchise purse behind the IPL - with the remaining teams sharing a sum of R70 million.

The finalists were the best sides in the group stages with Sunrisers finishing top of the standings and Capitals in second place.

Capitals' Tremendous Turnaround

But that’s when the tables turned. Despite being overcome twice by the Sunrisers in the group stages, including an overwhelming 10-wicket defeat at home, the boys in sky blue from Pretoria stood up from the canvas to defeat the Orange Army in the Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead.

This booked Keshav Maharaj and his men a straight passage to Cape Town, where they have been for the entire week resting, recuperating and fine-tuning specific skills.

Sunrisers Lose Recent Momentum

The Sunrisers had to do it the hard way after losing a Qualifier 1 for the first time.

Their vast playoff experience, however, shone through as they held their nerve on a sharp-turning pitch at the Wanderers to convincingly beat Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to secure a fourth consecutive Betway SA20 Final berth.

Captain Tristan Stubbs is beaming with excitement ahead of the chance to clinch an unprecedented third Betway SA20 title.

“It's a final, it's going to be exciting. The boys will be up, there's no question about it,” Stubbs said.

“I think in a final, I guess it's a case of not getting too far ahead of yourselves. You don't look too far ahead. You play the current or in the moment.

“We'll prep like we have for every game and knock out games. You never really try and take your foot off the pedal. If you've got a team on top, you try and, as best you can, keep the pressure on as much as possible.”

All To Play For Later Tonight

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj will be hoping to create happier memories at Newlands after leading Durban’s Super Giants to defeat against the self-same Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 Season 2 Final at the foot of Table Mountain.

Maharaj certainly has a talent-laden squad at his disposal with young star Dewald Brevis the headline act alongside West Indian superstar Sherfane Rutherford to go one better this time and take the Capitals to their maiden title.

“I think an occasion was magnitude, the guys naturally rallied up, it's just about staying fresh and having that energy and intensity on the field,” Maharaj said.

“Obviously we know the Sunrisers have been here four times, so it's making sure that we match their energy or try to raise it from that perspective, but I think the boys are ready to go, putting the final touches into place and hopefully hit the ground running.”

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, giving viewers unprecedented access with the match going live on SuperSport Grandstand (201), Variety 4 (209) and SuperSport Cricket (211). The match will also be available in three languages – English, Afrikaans and Xhosa.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final 2026: Where To Watch?

Globally, you can watch all the BetwaySA20 Final action live on JioStar (Star Sports on SS2 (English & Hindi) and JioHotstar, Sky Sports Cricket, FOX Sports, Apex Sports (Geo Super, Myco & Tapmad), Triller and Willow by Cricbuzz.

Indian viewers can watch this match live on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

