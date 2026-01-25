Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

SA20 2026 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The SA20 2026 final is a repeat of the inaugural final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Photo: SA20
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished on top of group standings

  • Pretoria Capitals won Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers to book direct entry into final

  • SEC won the toss and decided to field first

Pretoria Capitals take on two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the grand finale of SA20 season 4 in Newlands, Cape Town on Sunday (January 25, 2026). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The finalists were the best sides in the group stages with Sunrisers finishing top of the standings and Capitals in second place. The Sunrisers have history on their side, having entered the final in all four editions and winning twice.

But the Capitals have shown resilience against tonight's opponents recently. Despite being overcome twice by the Sunrisers in the group stages, including an overwhelming 10-wicket defeat at home, the boys in sky blue from Pretoria stood up from the canvas to defeat the Orange Army in the Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead.

This booked Keshav Maharaj and his men a straight passage to Cape Town, where they have been for the entire week resting, recuperating and fine-tuning specific skills.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, had to do it the hard way after losing a Qualifier 1 for the first time. Their vast playoff experience, however, shone through as they held their nerve on a sharp-turning pitch at the Wanderers to convincingly beat Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Toss Update

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss and decided to field first against Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Jordan Cox, Bryce Parsons, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, James Coles, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla

Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 final be telecast and live streamed?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, James Coles, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Christopher King, JP King, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Mitchell Van Buuren, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, Allah Ghazanfar

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Jordan Cox, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Andre Russell, Codi Yusuf, Meeka eel Prince, Daniel Smith, Will Smeed, Tymal Mills, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood

