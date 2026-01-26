Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

Check who won yesterday's SA20 2026, Final match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals, to be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
SA20 2025-26 Final
Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals in the final of SA20 2025-26 to clinch their 3rd title. Photo: X/SA20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinch their 3rd title by defeating Pretoria Capitals in the final

  • Skipper Tristian Stubbs played a match-winning knock of 63 not out to guide SEC home

  • Dewald Brevis slammed a glorious 101 in a losing cause for Pretoria Capitals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the undisputed kings of Betway SA20 after clinching a third championship title after edging out Pretoria Capitals in a thrilling Season 4 Final.

A glorious sold-out Newlands crowd were treated to entertainment of the highest quality with Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs (63*) and Matthew Breetzke (68*) sharing an unbroken 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their team over the line by six wickets with just four balls to spare.

The heroics were required after Dewald Brevis had earlier constructed one of the finest innings the grand old ground at the foot of Table Mountain had witnessed in all its years.

Brevis strode to the crease with the Capitals reduced to 8/2 and immediately launched a counter-attack of the highest quality with the League’s record-signing striking a glorious 101 off 56 balls (8x4, 7x6) to set up his team’s 158/7.

For three quarters of the Sunrisers’ chase it seemed that it was going to be enough to lead the Capitals’ to their maiden Betway SA20 title until the arrival of Stubbs. The Sunrisers skipper seized the initiative with 21 runs off Gideon Peters’ 18th over to breathe life into the chase.

Related Content
Related Content

The Newlands crowd was now on the edge of their seats as they sensed that something special was to unfold with 12 runs following off Lungi Ngidi’s penultimate over before Stubbs delivered the coup de grâce with two consecutive sixes off Bryce Parsons to send the Sunrisers into seventh heaven.

SEC's Coach Speaks On Team's 3rd Title Win

“I am really proud and thrilled. It was a hell of a final. For Dewald to play like he did and for us to hold them to 158. And then needing 13 an over for the last four-five overs,” Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell said.

“I’m very proud. Four finals in a row is a fantastic achievement. I’m very proud of every player and the whole squad. Some players haven’t played and we’ve got a very good bench that could have played in other teams, perhaps, but I’m very proud to get here today and we’ve got to be giving ourselves a chance.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs with the centurion winning 79.9% of the fan vote.

“You want to win the trophy but you want to do it the right way and set an example for the younger generation,” Birrell concluded.

Tristan Stubbs Reflects on Title-Winning Knock

Stubbs was equally “stoked” with leading his team to a championship title in his first season as captain.

“So stoked, can't explain it. Don't know what we did or how we did it. Me and Matty out there, we were calm but probably were panicking too. We know we bat so well together. Kept looking for an over to get momentum,” Stubbs said.

“Came in the 16th over and we ran with it. Funny things happen under pressure. Have really enjoyed this month. Have had a great group to work with. We plan really well for games. It's a great run management by Aidi (coach Adrian) and the team. And we have a good Orange Army that backs us wherever we go.”

Keshav Maharaj Dwells On Heart-breaking Loss

The Capitals have now lost two finals to the Sunrisers after their defeat in the inaugural showpiece back in 2023, and captain Keshav Maharaj admitted the pain of the defeat will sting for some time to come.

“It is disappointing to say the least. Two batters were in and got set,” Maharaj said “You feel the hurt of coming so close. The starts we get from both bat and ball is something we have to look at.

“Boys will hurt for a bit. I'm not someone who dwells on the negatives. But we have to rectify the mistakes if we have to win trophies as a unit.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, ICC World Cup: AFG Battle SL In Fierce Super Six Battle At Windhoek

  2. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  3. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  4. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Brevis Century In Vain As SEC Lift Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Ryabkina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

  2. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 To Eye Quarterfinal Berth In Round 4 Clash

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

  4. Xinyu Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open: American No. 4 Seed Storms Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  5. Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Madison Keys Knocked Out By Fellow American Jessica Pegula

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

  4. Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

  5. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  2. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  3. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  4. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  5. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley