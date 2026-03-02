MS Dhoni Issued Notice By Jharkhand Housing Board For 'Misuse' Of Residential Plot: Report

Jharkhand State Housing Board reportedly issued notice to MS Dhoni
Board alleged residential plot being used for commercial purposes
Failure to comply could result in plot cancellation, as per board chairman
The Jharkhand State Housing Board has reportedly issued a notice to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni over alleged misuse of a residential plot in Ranchi. As per the notice, the plot allotted to India’s 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was intended for residential use, “but is being used for commercial purpose”.
"A residential plot was allotted by the Jharkhand State Housing Board to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was found to be used for commercial purposes. We have issued notice to him for violation of rules and norms," the board's chairman Sanjay Lal Paswan was quoted as saying in a PTI report.
Paswan said the “violation of norms and regulations” was detected during an inquiry, and a final notice has been issued to Dhoni. Failure to comply will result in steps being initiated to cancel the plot, the official added.
Dhoni, who currently lives at his new house on Ring Road, had earlier stayed at the Harmu Road residence, the report added. Allegations had surfaced that a diagnostic facility was being operated from the Harmu Road property, prompting the board to investigate the issue.
Meanwhile, similar allegations regarding the use of residential plots for non-residential purposes have come to the fore in connection with the state office of the BJP on Harmu Road, the report further mentioned. The board had earlier issued notices in that matter as well. Officials said investigations in both cases are underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings.
As for Dhoni, he is in Chennai, training for yet another edition of the Indian Premier League with the Super Kings. The 44-year-old began batting in the nets at Chepauk and fans are eager to catch as many glimpses as possible of him, before he finally signs off from the league.
(With PTI inputs)
Why has Jharkhand Housing Board issued notice to MS Dhoni?
The Jharkhand Housing Board has reportedly notified Dhoni over using a residential plot in Ranchi for commercial purposes.
What can happen next?
Failure to comply will result in steps being initiated to cancel the plot, the housing board's chairman reportedly said.
Where is MS Dhoni living currently?
MS Dhoni currently lives at his new house on Ring Road in Ranchi, and had earlier stayed at the Harmu Road residence according to PTI.