Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind
Phoolan Devi's story starts in Sheikhpur Guda, where experienced fact, myth, and memory converge, rather than in folklore. In an effort to demonstrate respect, the ghoongat is raised off her statue. While interested people assemble outside the Panchayat gates, their gazes riveted, their opinions unspoken yet charged, her mother Moolan Devi and family members sit quietly and inside humble dwellings. Men take the stage to recount Phoolan's life as they recall it, while women hover in the background. The trip comes to an end in Behmai, where a memorial plaque and a faded sign commemorate the location of a slaughter that permanently split a town. Abandoned dwellings, the remains of families who never came back, are located behind shuttered gateways. Here, the villagers talk of exhaustion rather than justice, about being trapped in a story created by media spectacle that overshadowed their pain.
