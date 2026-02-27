Anmol, a local villager takes us to the house of Phoolan Devi in Shekhpur Guda. As he unveils the Statue from its “ghoongat”, he stops to pose with it for the camera | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

1/13 Phoolan Devi’s mother, Moolan Devi along with Phoolan’s cousin at her home in Shekhpur Guda | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





2/13 Curious citizens of Shekhpur lines up to take a look from the gate of the Panchayat office. Their curious gaze fixated | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





3/13 Male members of Shekhpur Guda take charge in presenting themselves for interview, their version of Phoolan devi’s narrative | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





4/13 A woman member of Shekhpur guda | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





5/13 The checkpoint. A tree where Phoolan would leave her troops to enter the village | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





6/13 A trail leading to Yamuna from Phoolan’s Village | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





7/13 Yamuna, which was often crossed by Phoolan and her troops to manoeuvre around the village | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





8/13 ‘Bihad’, or Ravines, a network of river erotion that held Phoolan’s gang within, providing a safe passage and hiding spot | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





9/13 A Woman from the village of Shekhpur Guda | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





10/13 A dilapidated sign at the Village of Behmai, where Phoolan Devi massacred twenty two men from the Thakur community | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





11/13 A memorial plaque in the village of Behmai to remember the victims of Phoolan’s massacre | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





12/13 A gateway, closed off, beyond which lies the abandoned houses of families that left the village after the Behmai massacre | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





13/13 Behmai villagers claim that they have lost hope in getting a resolution for their sufferings. They blame the media for showing them as villains and hailing an assailant. | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook





