ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

In the states heading to the polls—Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal—elections are not merely about governments returning or regimes changing. They are about the terms on which citizenship is imagined and contested. Across these regions, identity is no longer a subtext; it is the text. Cultural pride, ethnic belonging, linguistic assertion, and religious demarcation have all moved to the centre of political mobilisation, often at the cost of material questions that once shaped electoral debate. What emerges is not a uniform story, but a pattern: of politics turning inward even as the world grows more volatile; of voters being asked to choose not just between parties, but between competing definitions of who they are.