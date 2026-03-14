A New Face For The Dime: Olive Branch Goes Missing In US Anniversary Coin

Summary of this article
The 2026 “Emerging Liberty” dime replaces Franklin D. Roosevelt with Lady Liberty for the US’s 250th anniversary.
The eagle on the reverse carries arrows but no olive branch, a traditional symbol of peace.
The Roosevelt dime had remained largely unchanged since it was introduced in 1946.
A newly issued U.S. dime marking the country’s 250th anniversary has drawn attention after observers noticed a subtle but symbolic change in its design; the absence of the olive branch traditionally associated with peace.
The coin, called the “Emerging Liberty” dime, began entering circulation in 2026 as part of the United States’ Semiquincentennial commemorations. For the first time in 80 years, the familiar image of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which has appeared on the ten-cent coin since 1946, has been replaced with a new depiction of Lady Liberty.
On the coin’s obverse, Liberty is shown facing right, her hair swept forward as if by wind, symbolising what the U.S. Mint describes as the “winds of revolution.” The reverse shows a bald eagle in flight clutching arrows in one talon while the other talon remains empty.
It is this missing element, the olive branch, that has sparked discussion among historians and commentators.
Traditionally, the imagery of the American eagle is derived from the Great Seal of the United States, where the bird holds 13 arrows in one talon and an olive branch in the other, representing the balance between military readiness and a desire for peace. The eagle’s head faces the olive branch, signalling that peace is the preferred path.
But the new dime’s eagle holds only arrows.
Writing in Fortune, news editor Catherina Gioino argued that the omission carries symbolic weight. “For a nation whose founding symbols were carefully engineered around the balance of peace and war, that omission is hard to read as accidental,” she wrote, noting that the design removes one half of the founding imagery that historically represented peace.
Gioino pointed out that when the Great Seal was finalised in 1782, its symbolism was deliberate. The arrows signified military strength, while the olive branch stood for peace. Charles Thomson, who oversaw the seal’s final design, made clear that the two together conveyed a single message: the United States desired peace but would remain ready for war.
The U.S. dime has remained largely unchanged for decades. The current Roosevelt dime was introduced in 1946, just months after the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. The coin entered circulation on 30 January, what would have been Roosevelt’s 64th birthday, as a tribute to the president, who had supported efforts to combat polio through the March of Dimes campaign.
Designed by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock, the coin features Roosevelt’s portrait on the obverse. The reverse shows a torch flanked by an olive branch and an oak branch, symbols representing liberty, peace and strength.
Although the coin has been minted for nearly eight decades, its visual design has changed very little. Most modifications were technical rather than aesthetic. In 1965, for instance, the coin’s composition shifted from 90 percent silver to a copper-nickel clad alloy under the Coinage Act of 1965, as rising silver prices made the earlier composition too costly to maintain. Around the same time in the 1960s, the mint mark, which had originally appeared on the reverse, was moved to the obverse beside Roosevelt’s portrait. Later, in 1980, the Philadelphia Mint began adding the “P” mint mark to the dimes it produced.
The redesigned coin is part of a broader programme authorised by Congress under the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, which directed the U.S. Mint to create special coin designs to mark 250 years of American independence.
According to the Mint, the obverse image of Liberty represents defiance against tyranny during the American Revolution. The reverse eagle carrying arrows is meant to evoke the colonists’ struggle for independence.
Deputy Director Kristie McNally said the commemorative coins were designed to capture the nation’s founding ideals. “We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation’s storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands,” she said in a statement.
However, critics say removing the olive branch, a long-standing symbol of peace in American iconography, changes the meaning of that symbolism.
The redesigned dime will circulate only during 2026 as part of the semiquincentennial series, after which the Roosevelt design is expected to return.