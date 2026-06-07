Cricket Never Sleeps In India: Big Talking Points Post-IPL T20

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer locked horns against each other in T20 Mumbai League
Sarfaraz Khan equaled the record of fastest fifty in T20 Mumbai League
Mohammed Shami secured a hat-trick in the Bengal T20 League
Cricket has become an inseparable part of Indian culture, and the appetite for the game among Indians is enormous. That's why even after the 2-month-long Indian Premier League ended just a week ago, there's been no shortage of cricket action and announcements in India, which has still managed to keep fans hooked to the sport even after such a long season.
The T20 void created by the IPL is taken by domestic state T20 leagues are taking place which have some of best Indian players featuring in them. Indian T20 cricket is at a very healthy place currently with so much incoming talent that a 15-year-old boy has made it into the Indian T20 team and the former T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a home World Cup win just three months back has been replaced.
The T20 Leagues that happen all-year around in different states have unearthed some special talents, which then go on to play the IPL and challenge the status-quo of some of the current superstars of Indian T2- cricket, helping widen the white-ball talent pool of India.
Let's have a look at the big talking points so far from post IPL T20 leagues in India:
Surya-Iyer Face-Off In T20 Mumbai League
Mumbai is touted as the hub of cricket in India, and all the last T20 captains of India have been from this city only. The Mumbai T20 league is one of the most premier domestic leagues in India, where some of the best cricketing talents of India lock horns.
A big testament of that was the face-off between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer yesterday in the league. It was special because it followed hours after Iyer replaced Surya as the next T20 captain of India.
Both players shone for their respective teams as Suryakumar Yadav played a brisk hand of 48 runs off just 24 balls to take his team, Triumph Knights MNE, to a respectable total of 147/8. In response, Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock of 61 off 36 balls to guide SoBo Mumbai Falcons to a five-wicket win.
Sarfaraz Khan's 17-Ball Fifty
Sarfaraz Khan carried on his decent IPL form into the Mumbai T20 league and slammed a 17-ball half-century in the 2026 season opener to equal the record for the fastest fifty in the league.
In the first match of 2026, Aakash Tigers MWS were chasing a stiff target of 195, set by North Mumbai Panthers, when Sarfaraz lit up the stadium with a flurry of fours and sixes.
Unfortunately, despite his sensational knock, Aakash Tigers MWS could manage only 172 runs and lost the match by 22 runs.
Suved Parkar's Ton Goes In Vain
Bandra Blasters' Suved Parkar smashed the first century of the Mumbai T20 league in a losing cause against Ajinkya Rahane-led North Mumbai Panthers. Blasters' skipper played a scintillating knock of 110 runs off just 54 balls, including 10 fours and 7 sixes.
The ton was eventually outshone by Panthers' Hardik Tamore's 39-ball 83, who, along with Tanuj Kotiyan, took the match to a Super Over, where Rahane's side emerged victorious.
Mohammed Shami's Hat-Trick In Bengal T20 League
Meanwhile, in the Bengal T20 league, out-of-favor India's veteran speedster, Mohammed Shami, took a sensational hat-trick while playing for Siliguri Strikers at the iconic Eden Gardens on June 6.
He dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed, Rohit Kumar, and Dipanjan Mukherjee in subsequent deliveries of the 16th over and finished his spell of 4 for 27 to lead his team to a 24-run win over Shrachi Rarh Tigers.
Apart from the domestic T20 leagues, the Indian national team is back in action against neighbors Afghanistan, this time in a red-ball match. Before the ongoing Afghanistan Test, India last played a Test match back in November last year, and since then the Men in Blue have been playing high-intensity white-ball cricket, mostly T20s.
Both formats are like chalk and cheese and require different skill sets, concentration levels, technique, and patience, which makes it difficult for a player to strike a balance between these formats, especially in modern times, when the transition time is very short.
But the Indian batters have adapted to the transition to Test cricket quite well, especially Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who slammed centuries against Afghanistan under the scorching heat of Mullanpur, thus giving a perfect example of their sound batting technique and strong mental fortitude.