Cricket Never Sleeps In India: Big Talking Points Post-IPL T20

The T20 void created by the IPL is taken by domestic state T20 leagues are taking place which have some of best Indian players featuring in them. Indian T20 cricket is at a very healthy place currently with so much incoming talent that a 15-year-old boy has made it into the Indian T20 team and the former T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a home World Cup win just three months back has been replaced.