Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named In Shreyas Iyer-Led India Squad, Teen Sensation Set To Create History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets his maiden India call-up
The 15-year-old is selected in India's T20 team for Ireland and England tours along with Asian Games in Japan
Sooryavanshi is currently in Sri Lanka playing for India A side in the tri-nation series
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the youngest male cricketer to represent India after being named in the squads for the 2026 tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, on Saturday (June 6, 2026).
India will kick off the tour with a two-match T20I series in Ireland, scheduled for June 26 and 28. The Shreyas Iyer-led team will then head to England to play five T20I matches, from July 1 to 11.
If Sooryavanshi, 15, plays in any of these seven matches, he will surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record (16 years and 205 days) to claim the historic milestone.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 Heroics
Sooryavanshi set the stage ablaze in the recently concluded IPL 2026 with 776 runs in 16 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30 and scalped the Orange Cap over the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.
It was not only the runs but the manner in which he amassed those piles of runs that took the world by storm. The southpaw opener rewrote the record books by smashing 72 sixes in the season, surpassing Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes by a mile.
After witnessing Sooryavanshi hunting international for fun, the calls for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Indian national setup grew louder from all across the globe, and it looks like the selectors and the team management are going to acknowledge the generational talent the teenager possesses by including him in the national T20 side.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A team led by Tilak Varma for the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka. The craze for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is such that Sony Sports, which holds the rights for matches in Sri Lanka, has decided to telecast India A matches as Sooryavanshi is featuring in them.
The teenager first erupted in the scene in the 2025 IPL season, where he caught people's attention by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the world's biggest cricketing league, and since then he hasn't looked back.
India Squads For Ireland And England Tours
Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India Men's Squad For Asian Games 2026
Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah