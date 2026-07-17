Former U-19 Teammate Of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Arrested In Sri Lanka Hours Before LPL 2026 Opener

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Former India U-19 cricketer, Manjot Kalra, who played alongside Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, has been arrested hours before the opening match of the Lanka Premier League for allegedly trying to influence a player for corrupt activities

Former India U-19 cricketer, Manjot Kalra arrested
Former India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly trying to induce a player into corrupt practices. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Former India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly trying to induce a player into corrupt practices

  • Kalra was the co-owner of the LPL franchise - Jaffna Kings

  • He played in the 2018 U-19 World Cup in the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw alongside Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma

Former India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, who was also one of the co-owners of Jaffna Kings, the league's most successful franchise, has been arrested by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, as per reports by Sri Lanka's local media.

As per the reports, Kalra, aged 27, was allegedly trying to influence a player for corrupt purposes. The report specified that Kalra was presented before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody till July 31.

Another Indian national, Yuvraj Pushpa was also arrested by the police in connection with the same case and has been remanded after following the due procedures.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed the news and said that it would extend its "fullest cooperation" to the agency and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices, further adding that the necessary precautionary measures have already been taken by the board to ensure that the league takes place fairly and transparently.

"As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league," the board said in a statement.

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The SLC also said it had taken all necessary measures to ensure the tournament is conducted in line with the highest standards of integrity and ethics.

"Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the Government's law enforcement agency, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, to strengthen the league's anti-corruption framework.

"In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged Integrity Mentors, an independent anti-corruption and sports integrity organization to provide specialist integrity support and education throughout the tournament, ensuring that the Lanka Premier League 2026 is conducted in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free environment." Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and unethical practices, the SLC said it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the tournament.

Kalra rose to fame by hitting a scintillating hundred in the U-19 World Cup final in 2018, guiding the team over the line safely against Australia. He later shifted into sports entrepreneurship and became a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise of the Lanka Premier League.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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