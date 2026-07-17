Gallants vs Jaffna Toss Update, 1st Match, Lanka Premier League: Kings Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Jaffna Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Kings have won the title four times and are the defending champions
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India
After a gap of a year, the new season of the Lanka Premier League is back again with Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings locking horns in the opening fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday, July 17.
Jaffna Kings, who are the most successful franchise of the league with four titles, are also the defending champions and will enter the first match to start their quest for another successful season on a winning note.
Jaffna Kings Overview
Jaffna Kings, under the leadership of Bhanuka Rajapaksha, boasts a strong batting order with the likes of Avishka Fernando, Ibrahim Zadran and Dipendra Singh Airee in their ranks.
Veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also a part of their squad but will be unavailable for the first match as he hasn't joined the franchise yet. Promising all-rounder Dunith Wellalage will be their spin bowling lead, while Taskin Ahmed, Lizard Williams and Dilshan Madhushanka will handle the pace duties.
Squad: Avishka Fernando, Ibrahim Zadran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w/c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nuwanidu Fernando, David Wiese, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Dilshan Madushanka, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lizaad Williams, Kugathas Mathulan, Praveen Maneesha, Traveen Mathew, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara, Nishan Madushka, Dipendra Singh Airee
Galle Gallants Overview
Gallants will be led by their current national team's T20I captain, Dasun Shanaka, who is Sri Lanka's premier fast-bowling all-rounder. They also have some talented international and domestic batters in their squad, such as Litton Das, Charith Asalanka, Sam Harper, and Rassie van der Dussen.
On the bowling front, Akif Javed, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha and Eshan Malinga can rattle any batting order. While they also have Mohammad Nawaz in the squad, there are doubts over his inclusion, given the ban imposed on him by the ICC for anti-doping violations.
Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Rassie van der Dussen, Charith Asalanka, Sam Harper(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Chamika Karunaratne, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kasun Rajitha, Sahan Arachchige, Sachindu Colombage, Akif Javed, Tharindu Ratnayake, Eshan Malinga, Haider Ali, Dinura Kalupahana, Yuri Koththigoda
Gallants vs Jaffna, 1st Match, Lanka Premier League: Toss Update
Jaffna Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st match of LPL against Galle Gallants.
Gallants vs Jaffna, 1st Match, Lanka Premier League: Playing XIs
Galle Marvels: Lasith Croospulle, Sam Harper(w), Chamika Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Nawaz, Dinura Kalupahana, Sahan Arachchige, Akif Javed, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w/c), Ibrahim Zadran, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, David Wiese, Dunith Wellalage, Piyush Chawla, Praveen Maneesha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lizaad Williams
Gallants vs Jaffna, 1st Match, Lanka Premier League: Streaming Details
The 1st match of the Lanka Premier League 2026 between Galle Gallants and Jaffna Kings will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. The live action will start from 7:30 PM IST (tentative).