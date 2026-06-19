Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Match 6: AFG Bowling First - Check Playing XIs For ODI Tri-Nation Series Clash

Sri Lanka A meet Afghanistan A in match 6 of the ODI Tri-Nation series
Afghanistan A won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check Playing XIs for both teams
Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A lock horns in Match 6 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in Dambulla, with Afghanistan A winning the toss and electing to bowl first. The contest carries significant importance as both teams eye a spot in the final.
Sri Lanka A will rely on its batting unit to post a competitive total on a surface that has generally favored batters early before offering assistance to spinners later in the innings.
Afghanistan A, meanwhile, have lost two out of three matches and would need a big win in order to qualify for the final. They will take confidence from its disciplined bowling attack and look to make early inroads with the new ball.
With Dambulla expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball, fans can anticipate a closely fought encounter between two evenly matched sides in this crucial tri-series clash.
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A 6th ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan A have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A 6th ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Playing XIs
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Faisal Shinozada, Bahir Shah, Noor ul Rahman(w), Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Ibrahim
Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dulaj Samuditha, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan