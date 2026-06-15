India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Check Hourly Dambulla Weather For Match 5

India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Hourly Weather

Dambulla is expected to experience warm and humid conditions throughout the match. Temperatures are likely to hover between 29°C and 32°C during the morning and afternoon hours, with partly cloudy skies prevailing. There remains a slight chance of brief showers later in the day, but no major weather interruptions are currently forecast. Players may have to contend with humidity levels above 70%, making hydration and fitness key factors during this 50-over contest.