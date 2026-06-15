India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Check Hourly Dambulla Weather For Match 5

India A face Afghanistan A in a must-win final league-stage clash, with their hopes of reaching the ODI Tri-Series 2026 final hanging in the balance.
Tilak Varma's side are looking to bounce back after a Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A, a match that also saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in a heated on-field altercation.
Afghanistan A have already beaten India A once in the tournament and will be aiming to complete a double, while India need victory to keep their title hopes alive.
India A find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on Afghanistan A in their final league-stage fixture of the ODI Tri-Series 2026 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.
Led by Tilak Varma, India A began the tournament with a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka A, powered by Ruturaj Gaikwad's century.
However, back-to-back setbacks against Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A including a heartbreaking Super Over defeat in their previous outing have left their hopes of reaching the final hanging in the balance. Another loss would all but end India's campaign, making this clash their biggest game of the tournament so far.
The spotlight will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been at the centre of attention following his heated exchange with a Sri Lankan player after the dramatic Super Over finish.
Alongside experienced performers such as Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan, India A will need a complete performance to keep their title hopes alive and secure a place in the final.
Afghanistan A, meanwhile, already have the psychological advantage after defeating India earlier in the competition. Known for their fearless brand of cricket and ability to thrive under pressure, the Afghans will be looking to complete a double over India A and strengthen their own position heading into the tournament finale.
With a place in the final potentially on the line, another fiercely contested encounter is expected in Dambulla.
India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Hourly Weather
Dambulla is expected to experience warm and humid conditions throughout the match. Temperatures are likely to hover between 29°C and 32°C during the morning and afternoon hours, with partly cloudy skies prevailing. There remains a slight chance of brief showers later in the day, but no major weather interruptions are currently forecast. Players may have to contend with humidity levels above 70%, making hydration and fitness key factors during this 50-over contest.
India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Squads
India A: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Noor ul Rahman(w), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai
India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Live Streaming
Where to watch India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026 live?
The India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026 match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the match between India A and Afghanistan A?
The match between India A and Afghanistan A can be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website .