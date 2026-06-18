IND A Vs AFG A, Tri Nation Series 2026: India Breeze Past Afghanistan To Secure Final Spot
India A thrashed Afghanistan A by 101 runs to avenge their earlier defeat and seal a place in the tri-series final. The star-studded Indian side entered the game under pressure after suffering back-to-back losses and facing a do-or-die situation. However, the young brigade rose to the occasion and delivered a dominant display. Asked to bat first, India A posted a formidable 319. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a brisk start with 38 off 28, while Priyansh Arya struck a fluent 58 off 42. Tilak Varma (59) and Kumar Kushagra (58) added crucial fifties and stitched a 100-plus partnership. Nishant Sindhu then starred with the ball, claiming a four-wicket haul as Afghanistan A were bundled out for 218 in 36.5 overs. Bahir Shah top-scored with 56 off 52. India A will likely face Sri Lanka A in the final.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE