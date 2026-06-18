IND A Vs AFG A, Tri Nation Series 2026: India Breeze Past Afghanistan To Secure Final Spot

India A thrashed Afghanistan A by 101 runs to avenge their earlier defeat and seal a place in the tri-series final. The star-studded Indian side entered the game under pressure after suffering back-to-back losses and facing a do-or-die situation. However, the young brigade rose to the occasion and delivered a dominant display. Asked to bat first, India A posted a formidable 319. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a brisk start with 38 off 28, while Priyansh Arya struck a fluent 58 off 42. Tilak Varma (59) and Kumar Kushagra (58) added crucial fifties and stitched a 100-plus partnership. Nishant Sindhu then starred with the ball, claiming a four-wicket haul as Afghanistan A were bundled out for 218 in 36.5 overs. Bahir Shah top-scored with 56 off 52. India A will likely face Sri Lanka A in the final.

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India A won by 101 runs
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's players celebrate a wicket during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. () (PTI06_17_2026_000658B) | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Khalid Taniwal Tri Nation Series 2026 India A vs Afghanistan A
In this image received on June 17, 2026, Afghanistan's Khalid Taniwal plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Faisal Shinozada IND A Vs AFG A Tri Nation Series 2026
In this image received on June 17, 2026, Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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AFG A vs IND A Tri Nation Series 2026 Bahir Shah
In this image received on June 17, 2026, Afghanistan's Bahir Shah during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Imran Mir AFG A vs IND A Tri Nation Series 2026
In this image received on June 17, 2026, Afghanistan's captain Imran Mir plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Nishant Sindhu IND A Vs AFG A Tri Nation Series 2026
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Nishant Sindhu plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Vipraj Nigam Tri Nation Series Afghanistan A vs India A
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Vipraj Nigam plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Tri Nation Series 2026 India A vs Afghanistan A
In this image received on June 17, 2026, Afghanistan's players celebrate a wicket during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Kumar Kushagra Tri Nation Series 2026 India A vs Afghanistan A
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Kumar Kushagra celebrates his half century during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Ruturaj Gaikwad IND A Vs AFG A Tri Nation Series 2026
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Tri Nation Series Afghanistan A vs India A
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Priyansh Arya IND A Vs AFG A Tri Nation Series 2026
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Priyansh Arya during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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Priyansh Arya Tri Nation Series Afghanistan A vs India A
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
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