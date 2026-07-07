DMK's Salem Dharanidharan on the Anti-Establishment Wave, Vijay's Rise, and What Comes Next

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Electoral outcomes are inherently complex and difficult to predict with precision. Incumbents face a notably higher risk of losing power when conditions like drought precede an election, so analysing any single result requires nuance.

Having evaluated the DMK government’s performance over the past five years against the last twenty-five, I consider it among the strongest in recent Tamil Nadu history for governance and welfare delivery.

While anti-incumbency is often cited, it doesn't fully explain this result. If traditional fatigue were the dominant factor, the AIADMK would have benefited. Instead, voters gave a new party, TVK, a decisive chance, breaking conventional assumptions about money power, grassroots organisation, and caste arithmetic. That points to an anti-establishment wave, particularly among the youth.

Youth unemployment is a pressing challenge across the Global South, sharpened by the disruptions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Tamil Nadu produces the highest number of engineering graduates in the country, over 3.3 lakh in 2020–21 alone, and a significant section of that educated youth has struggled to find quality white-collar work. That discontent appears decisive.

Vijay, with his cinematic image as an "angry young man" fighting systemic injustice, channelled that sentiment effectively. It mirrors a pattern seen in many Western democracies, where voters punish established parties by backing outsiders even when the system itself isn't the primary cause of their hardship. His personal appeal clearly amplified the anti-establishment mood.