Pune Rains: Warkaris Urged to Skip Travel to Alandi for 'Palkhi' Ceremony

Trustees of the Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan on Tuesday appealed to warkaris to avoid travelling to Alandi in Pune district for the annual 'palkhi' departure ceremony, citing the severe flood situation, and join the procession at a later halt once weather conditions improve.
They said the 'palkhi' (palanquin) departure ritual scheduled on July 8 will be held with only a limited number of participants.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the trustees after reviewing the flood situation in Alandi, where the swollen Indrayani river has crossed the danger mark following incessant rains in Maharashtra.
Every year, lakhs of warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) participate in the wari pilgrimage, joining the palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj from Alandi and of Sant Tukaram from Dehu to Lord Vitthal's temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
On Monday, pilgrims staying in temple premises and dharamshalas in Alandi were shifted to safer locations after the water level of the Indrayani river rose.
Authorities also closed bridges and vulnerable routes in Alandi, Dehu and other flood-prone areas.
In a statement, the trustees said all transport links in Alandi have been disrupted, the railings and light poles on the Indrayani bridge have been washed away, the town's water supply infrastructure has been submerged, and arrangements for drinking water have become impossible.
The temporary queue management structures erected for devotees and several mobile toilets have also been washed away in the floods, while the power supply has been disrupted.
"The ground earmarked for tents and accommodation has turned slushy and it is not possible to make arrangements for the large number of warkaris expected to arrive for the ceremony," the trustees said.
Despite the adverse conditions, the sansthan has decided to hold the departure ceremony of the 2026 Ashadhi Wari Palkhi as scheduled at 3 pm on July 8 from the Sanjeevan Samadhi Temple in Alandi, but with restricted participation.
According to the trustees, the ceremony will be attended by 10 warkaris each from 56 designated dindis, taking the total number of participating warkaris to 560. Besides them, dindi chiefs, dignitaries, other devotees, volunteers, police personnel, health workers and sanitation staff will participate, taking the total attendance to around 1,660.
The trustees urged devotees not to come to Alandi for the palkhi departure ceremony and instead join the procession at a subsequent halt after weather conditions improve.
"They are requested not to travel to Alandi for the departure ceremony. The Sansthan will issue further advisories regarding participation in the palkhi procession at later halts depending on the weather situation," the trustees said, seeking cooperation from all devotees.