India has hired Trump-linked SHW Partners for $1.8 million a year to support outreach in Washington
The lobbying firm will help New Delhi navigate US policy debates on trade, defence, technology and regional security
The arrangement is legal under US disclosure rules and follows India’s earlier use of Washington-based public-affairs firms
India’s embassy in Washington has signed a $1.8 million annual contract with SHW Partners LLC, a US lobbying firm led by Jason Miller, a former spokesperson for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
The arrangement has renewed scrutiny of how New Delhi uses private influence firms in Washington, particularly at a time when trade tensions, strategic competition with China and regional security issues are shaping India-US ties.
The contract, covers strategic counsel, tactical planning and government-relations support before the White House, Congress, state governments, think tanks and other stakeholders. It is not an unusual practice in Washington, where foreign governments, companies and advocacy groups routinely retain lobbyists to make their case before policymakers.
Why has India hired SHW Partners?
One of the most important reason is access as SHW Partners is headed by Miller, who has long-standing links with President Trump’s political circle. For India, the firm offers an additional channel to communicate its positions to an administration where personal networks and political proximity can matter alongside formal diplomatic engagement.
The contract comes amid difficult conversations on trade, tariffs, technology, defence cooperation and India’s energy ties with Russia. India also needs to make its case on Pakistan-linked terrorism, the Indo-Pacific, supply-chain resilience and its role as a strategic partner of the United States.
According to reports, the firm’s work has included helping Indian diplomats seek meetings with US officials and supporting outreach around policy and trade discussions.
What does a lobbying firm actually do?
A lobbying firm tracks legislation, executive actions and political debates that could affect its client. It prepares briefing material, identifies decision-makers, arranges meetings and presents the client’s position to officials, congressional staff, lawmakers, policy institutes and influential voices in the media.
It is pertinent to note here that lobbyists cannot make policy decisions. Nor can they guarantee meetings or outcomes but their value lies in their knowledge of Washington’s political system and their ability to help clients navigate it quickly.
Is lobbying legal in the US?
Lobbying is legal and deeply embedded in the US political system, but it is regulated. Firms working for foreign governments or foreign political entities must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA.
The law requires them to disclose their client, the nature of their work, payments received and many of their political activities. These filings are public, which is why India’s agreement with SHW Partners has become visible.
Why do foreign governments hire lobbyists?
Washington is a complex ecosystem where decisions are influenced not only by the president and the State Department, but also by Congress, the Pentagon, trade agencies, think tanks, business groups and public opinion.
A foreign embassy may have skilled diplomats, but a lobbying firm can offer specialised political networks and real-time understanding of domestic US pressures. This becomes especially useful when an issue moves beyond traditional diplomacy and enters congressional politics, trade disputes or public messaging.
Countries also hire lobbyists to counter competing narratives. India’s concerns over terrorism, cross-border security and regional stability often compete with aggressive lobbying by other South Asian governments and interest groups.
Has India done this before?
Yes. India has hired Washington-based lobbying and public-affairs firms at different points over the years. The Ministry of External Affairs has maintained that such firms are engaged by the embassy when required by the situation.
In 2025, India also retained Mercury Public Affairs for a shorter-term contract. The firm had figures associated with Trump’s political network in its wider team.
The SHW contract therefore reflects a familiar Washington practice rather than a new diplomatic strategy. The larger question is whether paid access can help India manage a relationship increasingly shaped by trade disputes, geopolitical competition and the unpredictability of President Trump.