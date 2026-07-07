China reportedly tested a long-range, nuclear-capable JL-3 missile from a submarine over the Pacific
The launch highlights Beijing’s effort to strengthen its sea-based nuclear deterrent
The US fears Chinese submarines could operate farther into the Pacific and reduce its strategic warning time
China’s test launch of a long-range ballistic missile on Monday from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean has renewed concerns over Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal and its growing ability to project strategic power far beyond its shores.
The missile, carrying a dummy warhead, was fired into designated waters in the Pacific during what China described as a routine annual military exercise. But the unusual launch has drawn sharp reactions from the United States and its Indo-Pacific partners, who see it as a signal of China’s increasingly capable sea-based nuclear deterrent.
What Exactly Did China Test?
China has not publicly identified the missile, but according to several reports, it was likely the JL-3, a new-generation submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM. The JL-3 is designed to be launched from China’s Type 094A Jin-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.
The missile is believed to have a range of more than 10,000 kilometres. It is reportedly capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, known as MIRVs, although details of its payload remain classified.
The launch was carried out by the People’s Liberation Army Navy from a nuclear-powered submarine and involved a simulated warhead. China said the missile accurately reached its designated target area and that the test was not aimed at any particular country.
Why Is This Launch Unusual?
China has conducted missile tests in the Pacific before, including a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile launch in 2024. However, a long-range missile launch from a nuclear submarine into the Pacific is far more significant.
Submarine-based missiles are central to nuclear deterrence because submarines can remain hidden underwater for long periods, making them difficult to track or destroy.
The test also came amid heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific, including friction over Taiwan, the South China Sea and China’s growing military presence near Japan and Pacific island nations.
Why Is The US Worried?
Washington has repeatedly warned that China is rapidly expanding and modernising its nuclear forces with limited transparency. The United States sees the submarine launch as evidence that China is moving towards a more credible and survivable second-strike capability.
A second-strike capability means that even if a country’s land-based nuclear forces are attacked, it can still retaliate using weapons deployed at sea. This makes nuclear deterrence more stable in theory, but it also increases the complexity of military planning during a crisis.
For the US, the concern is not only the missile’s range. It is also the possibility that Chinese submarines could operate farther into the Pacific, reducing warning time and placing greater pressure on American missile-defence and anti-submarine systems.
Why Submarine Missiles Matter
Land-based missile silos, mobile launchers and bomber aircraft can be monitored through satellites, intelligence gathering and surveillance. Nuclear submarines are much harder to locate.
A ballistic missile submarine can patrol quietly beneath the sea for weeks or months. If it remains undetected, an adversary cannot be certain that it has eliminated the country’s nuclear arsenal.
China’s Nuclear Triad
China is steadily building a nuclear triad, which refers to the ability to launch nuclear weapons from land, sea and air.
Its land-based force includes intercontinental ballistic missiles such as the DF-41. Its sea-based force is centred on Jin-class submarines armed with JL-series missiles. Its air leg includes nuclear-capable bombers, particularly the H-6N, which can carry long-range missiles.
The JL-3 is important because it strengthens the sea-based leg of this triad and gives China a more flexible nuclear posture.
How China Compares With The US And Russia
China’s nuclear arsenal remains smaller than those of the United States and Russia, which together possess the overwhelming majority of the world’s nuclear warheads.
However, Beijing is expanding faster than any other major nuclear power. The US has estimated that China could possess more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030 if its current pace continues.
The United States and Russia have decades of experience operating large fleets of ballistic missile submarines. China’s force is still smaller, but the Pacific launch suggests it is narrowing the gap in one of the most important areas of strategic competition.