Macron's Syria Visit Overshadowed By Blasts Near Damascus Hotel

Macron, the first head of state from a European Union country to visit Syria since rebels led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad in 2024, did not hear the explosions and went on to meet Sharaa at the Syrian Presidential Palace, according to the Elysee. According to Reuters, the blasts underscored the security challenges Syria faces as its new leadership seeks to rebuild the country and strengthen ties with Western and Middle Eastern powers.