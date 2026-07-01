France Sets Dates for 2027 Presidential Election. Here's Who's Leading the Race

France will hold its presidential election on April 18 and May 2, 2027.
Emmanuel Macron cannot seek a third consecutive term due to constitutional term limits.
Marine Le Pen's candidacy depends on an appeal, while Jordan Bardella currently leads polling if she is barred.
France will hold the first round of its next presidential election on April 18, 2027, with a run-off scheduled for May 2, 2027. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said the cabinet officially approved the dates during a meeting on Wednesday, according to France 24.
The scheduled election marks a political transition for the country. President Emmanuel Macron is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term after serving two terms in office. The race to succeed him is shaping up as a fragmented contest that could raise the prospect of a run-off dominated by political extremes.
The Leading Contenders
The race to succeed Macron is drawing a crowded field. On the far-right, Marine Le Pen remains a declared candidate despite a March 2025 conviction and a five-year public office ban. Her eligibility rests on a pending appeals court ruling scheduled for July 7, as per reports.
Jordan Bardella is the expected National Rally replacement candidate if the ban stands. Bardella currently leads first-round projections with 34 per cent to 36 per cent of the vote, compared with Le Pen at 31.5% to 35%, Elabe and Ifop reported.
Philippe of the Horizons party is the primary declared centrist candidate. He captures 16%t to 25.5% of projected first-round votes and remains the only candidate shown capable of defeating the National Rally in runoff matchups. Attal of the Renaissance party is the leading expected centrist contender who has not yet officially declared his bid, polling at 8% to 11%.
On the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon of LFI and Raphaël Glucksmann of Place Publique lead with 10 per cent to 13 per cent each. Bruno Retailleau of the LR party polls at 7 per cent to 12 per cent, as per CNEWS.
Strict Campaign Finance
French authorities have established official campaign spending limits for the 2027 presidential race. The limits stand at approximately €16.85mn for the first round and €22.50mn for the second-round finalists.
The official financing period began on April 1, 2026. The CNCCFP released its official candidate guide on April 3, 2026, outlining the compliance rules. All campaign transactions must flow through a single bank account managed by a designated financial representative, cnccfp.fr reported.
Individual donations are capped at €4,600 per person, corporate contributions are entirely banned and cash donations cannot exceed €150, legifrance.gouv.fr reported. Candidates securing at least 5% of first-round votes qualify for state reimbursement of up to 47.5% of the spending caps.