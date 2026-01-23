French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

France’s government defeated two no-confidence motions after invoking constitutional powers to push through the income section of the 2026 budget.
President Emmanuel Macron’s administration bypassed a divided lower house after months of talks failed to produce a deficit-cutting budget that could win majority support.
The move aims to rein in France’s public deficit but has drawn criticism from opposition parties who say it weakens parliamentary democracy.
The French government has survived two no-confidence motions after using special constitutional powers to force through the income portion of its 2026 budget, underscoring the political strains facing President Emmanuel Macron’s administration in a deeply divided parliament.
The votes followed the government’s decision to invoke Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows legislation to be adopted without a parliamentary vote unless lawmakers successfully bring down the government through a no-confidence motion. Both motions failed to secure enough support in the lower house, allowing the budget process to continue.
Macron’s government has increasingly relied on this mechanism as months of negotiations with opposition parties failed to produce a deficit-reducing finance bill capable of passing the National Assembly, where no single party or coalition holds a working majority.
The 2026 budget is aimed at curbing France’s widening public deficit, a key concern for financial markets and European partners. However, proposed tax measures and spending controls have faced resistance from both the left and the far right, leaving the government with limited options to advance its fiscal agenda.
The use of Article 49.3 has drawn criticism from opposition lawmakers, who argue that it undermines parliamentary democracy. Government officials counter that the move is necessary to ensure fiscal stability and avoid prolonged political paralysis.
With the income section now adopted, the government is expected to continue navigating a fragile legislative path as it seeks to pass the remaining elements of the 2026 budget in a parliament marked by fragmentation and persistent political tensions.