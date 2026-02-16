PM Modi To meet French President Macron In Mumbai On February 17

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks in Mumbai on February 17 to review strategic partnership progress.
The leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address innovators from both countries.
President Macron’s visit to India runs from February 17-19, marking his first trip to Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday to review the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and explore ways to expand cooperation into new and emerging sectors.
According to PTI, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai around 3:15 PM on February 17, during which they will assess developments in the strategic partnership and discuss further diversification of ties.
PTI reported that the discussions will also cover issues of regional and global importance as the two sides seek to cement their strategic relationship.
President Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The visit includes participation in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India as well as a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This will be President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to Mumbai.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on February 17 where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron," an official statement said.
During these engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, the statement added.
Later on Tuesday, around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.
Reported PTI, the meeting comes as part of efforts to strengthen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI)