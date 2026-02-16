PM Modi To meet French President Macron In Mumbai On February 17

Leaders to review strategic partnership, inaugurate India-France Year of Innovation 2026

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi Macron Mumbai meeting Narendra Modi Latest news President Macron Mumbai visit
French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the second day of the summit for action on artificial intelligence AI at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on February 11, 2025 Photo: Source: IMAGO / Bestimage; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks in Mumbai on February 17 to review strategic partnership progress.

  • The leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address innovators from both countries.

  • President Macron’s visit to India runs from February 17-19, marking his first trip to Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday to review the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and explore ways to expand cooperation into new and emerging sectors.

According to PTI, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai around 3:15 PM on February 17, during which they will assess developments in the strategic partnership and discuss further diversification of ties.

PTI reported that the discussions will also cover issues of regional and global importance as the two sides seek to cement their strategic relationship.

President Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The visit includes participation in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India as well as a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This will be President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to Mumbai.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on February 17 where he will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron," an official statement said.

Related Content
Related Content

During these engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, the statement added.

Later on Tuesday, around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

Reported PTI, the meeting comes as part of efforts to strengthen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AFG Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Emiratis Recover After Losing Both Openers | 74/2 (7.4)

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points As India Thrash Pakistan In Colombo

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Plays The Innings Of His Life To Dismantle Pakistan – Watch

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  4. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  3. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  2. AFG Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Emiratis Recover After Losing Both Openers | 74/2 (7.4)

  3. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  4. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  5. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh

  6. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 SF: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

  8. Hanumankind Performance IND vs PAK: Why Dhurandhar Track Was Skipped