Classmate Who Does No Work, But Shows Up To Take All Credit: Congress Takes A Dig

Opposition claims UPI's foundation laid under UPA in 2012-13, accuses Modi of hogging glory after Macron's praise for India's digital payments system

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pawan Khera
Pawan Khera Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Pawan Khera likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a lazy group project classmate who contributes nothing but claims full credit, in response to recent global praise for UPI from French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • The party asserted that the core idea and initial conception of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) originated during the UPA government in 2012-2013, long before the current administration came to power.

  • This sharp dig highlights the ongoing political credit war over one of India's most successful digital innovations, with Congress arguing the Modi government has exaggerated its role in UPI's development and global success.

Congress leader and head of media and publicity Pawan Khera likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the archetypal group project slacker who contributes nothing yet claims full glory, amid fresh praise for India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The remark came a day after Macron highlighted UPI as a standout example of India's digital innovation during discussions on global technology and payments. Khera seized on the moment to assert that the real credit belongs to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"We all remember that one classmate in a group project — does no work, but shows up to take all the credit. That's Narendra Modi," Khera posted on X.

He elaborated: "Look at the UPI architecture in India that was appreciated by Emmanuel Macron — the initial conception of UPI happened in 2012-2013, under a group led by Nandan Nilekani, then chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India. NPCI began designing the core architecture that would become UPI in 2013-2014."

Related Content
Related Content

Khera accused the Prime Minister of prioritizing publicity stunts over original thinking, stating, "Bereft of the capacity to think of groundbreaking ideas, Modi is happy with cutting ribbons, blabbering ludicrous acronyms, cursing Congress and stealing credit."

The Congress has long argued that key digital infrastructure initiatives, including the foundations of UPI, were conceptualized and set in motion during the UPA era (2004–2014). UPI was officially launched in 2016 under the current government, but the party maintains that the underlying vision, committee work, and early framework trace back to the earlier period.

This latest exchange revives a recurring political battle over credit for one of India's most successful exportable innovations — UPI now powers billions of transactions monthly and is increasingly adopted or emulated internationally.

The Prime Minister's Office and BJP leaders have not yet responded directly to Khera's analogy as of this reporting. However, the government has frequently highlighted UPI's explosive growth, global partnerships, and role in financial inclusion under its Digital India push since 2014.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  5. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final