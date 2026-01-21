Trump Snubs Macron’s G7 Paris Meet, Mocks French President’s Political Future

Trump says he will not attend the G7 emergency meeting in Paris proposed by Macron to discuss the Ukraine war.
Tensions escalated further as Trump threatened 200% tariffs on French wines and champagnes over Macron’s refusal to join his Board of Peace initiative.
US President Donald Trump said that he would not attend the emergency G7 meeting in Paris convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Speaking at a White House briefing marking the completion of the first year of his second term, Trump was asked about a “private message” from Macron suggesting a meeting in Paris.
The US president lashed out at the French leader, mocking the uncertainty surrounding his political future.
“No, I wouldn’t do that…Because Emmanuel is not going to be there very long and there’s no longevity there,” he said.
The remarks came after Trump shared a screenshot of private messages from Macron, in which the French president proposed organising a G7 meeting in Paris following the Davos summit on Thursday. Macron suggested inviting representatives from Ukraine, Denmark, Syria and Russia.
In the message, Macron told Trump that he was aligned with the United States on Syria but expressed confusion over Washington’s position on Greenland.
“From président Macron to President Trump My friend, We are totally in line on Syria We can do great things on Iran I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” the message read.
“I can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins,” Macron said.
“Let us have a dinner together in Paris together on Thursday before you go back to the US,” he added.
Trump did not share any response to the messages, if one was sent, in the screenshot posted on his social media account.
The developments come as Trump threatened to impose a 200 per cent tariff on French wines and champagnes, a move aimed at pressuring Macron to join Trump’s Board of Peace initiative to resolve global conflicts.
When asked about Macron’s refusal to join the board, Trump said, “Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon.”
“I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join,” Trump added.