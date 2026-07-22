Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi NEET Protest

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan delivered his first public response to the 'Chalo Sansad' protest in New Delhi.
Pradhan accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of exploiting students as political tools to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The 'Chalo Sansad' march organized by the Cockroach Janata Party saw thousands of protesters demanding accountability over NEET paper leaks.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday broke his silence on the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over alleged NEET paper leaks and exam irregularities. This marks his first public response since the 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi, where police lathi-charged protesters.
Pradhan accused the opposition of using the issue to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament. "LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Pradhan said.
Government Committed to Debate
In a post on X, Pradhan alleged that Rahul and the Congress staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.
Pradhan said the opposition ignored offers to resolve the NEET issue in Parliament, saying the Congress had chosen "political spectacle over democratic debate". "Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," Pradhan said.
Pradhan defended the government's stance. He said the Centre wants to address all student grievances regarding NEET during the current parliamentary session. "For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," Pradhan said.
"Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House," Pradhan said. He added that the administration wants to provide "answers, reforms and accountability" to the youth. "The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption."
Clashes at Delhi Protest
The march was a first for Modi's third term. Thousands of CJP supporters walked toward Parliament to demand answers for the NEET paper leak and test irregularities. Crowds swelled over the weekend. By Monday morning, students, young professionals and first-time protesters braved rain and police barricades to join.
Civic officials stated they had underestimated the gathering, putting it at about 35,000, while protesters and eyewitnesses said the turnout was at least twice as large. Security forces deployed roughly 2,000 police personnel and 20 companies of paramilitary forces.
The situation escalated rapidly in central Delhi, which reverberated with the booming sound of tear gas shells fired at protesters. Police stated the agitators turned violent and pelted stones. Delhi Police stated clashes wounded 118 personnel, including senior officers. Estimates placed protester injuries in the hundreds, with officials at one government hospital confirming "at least 100" protesters being treated for injuries. Police put the number of injured protesters at 60.
Political War of Words
Addressing reporters after the protest, Rahul accused the Centre of failing India's youth and refusing to take responsibility for the examination crisis. He said repeated paper leaks had robbed millions of students of fair opportunities.
The BJP maintained it is ready for a thorough parliamentary debate. The party stated that the opposition seeks to stall legislative proceedings rather than engage in democratic dialogue.