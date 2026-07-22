Godzilla vs. Kong Star Kaylee Hottle Passes Away At 18

Kaylee Hottle, an 18-year-old deaf actor best known for playing Jia in the 2021 movie Godzilla vs Kong and its sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), passed away in a car crash on Tuesday (July 21).
Kaylee's father, Joshua, shared the news of her demise in a Facebook livestream delivered in American Sign Language (ASL), as the Hottle family is all deaf. The video is titled, “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”
Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident
Joshua said that Kaylee's car accident happened in Maryland and he was flying from Texas to claim her body. Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed the news in a statement on social media.