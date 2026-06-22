The Spirit Of Qu Yuan And Dragon Boat: A Millennia-Old Celebration Continues To Enrapture The Sinosphere

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of China's most enduring and visually spectacular cultural events, blending millennium-old folklore with sports. Held annually on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month (19th June in 2026), this UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event transforms rivers and harbours into arenas of colour and community pride. Teams of rowers, thrilled by the hypnotic rhythm of onboard drummers, race in ornately carved vessels adorned with awe-inspiring wooden dragon heads. Beyond the competitive spirit, the celebration is deeply anchored in spiritual rituals meant to ward off evil and welcome good health. Even in these modern times, talk about the aroma of steaming bamboo-wrapped zongzi (rice dumplings) and the hanging of medicinal plants, including wildly famous mugwort, is common. For the uninitiated, the festival originated over 2,000 years ago, according to legend, to commemorate the death of the poet and minister Qu Yuan. And it continues to enrapture the Sinosphere.

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Competitors take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race, to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors splash water on each other during the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors splash water on each other during the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Attendees watch a opening ceremony for the Dragon Boat Festival in Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
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Competitors take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors in Nezha and other costumes take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors in costumes pose for photographs before the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Competitors in costumes take part in the Aberdeen Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
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Performers demonstrate their skills ahead of Dragon Boat Races to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
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Competitors take part in a Dragon Boat Race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
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Performers demonstrate their skills ahead of Dragon Boat Races to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Beijing. | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan
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