Brendon McCullum Stripped Of England Test Coach Role, To Continue In White-Ball Cricket

England remove Brendon McCullum from England's Test Coach role, will continue to serve as white-ball coach
The decision follows days after Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket after nightclub incident
England will enter the Pakistan Test series at home with a new coach
Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the head coach of the England's national Test team with immediate effect. However, he'll continue with the T20I side, which are fresh of whitewashing the World Champions, India in their own backyard.
This decision comes just days after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket following a nightclub brawl that triggered an official inquiry and resulted in one-Test bans for the former England captain and fast bowler Gus Atkinson.
England head coach Brendon McCullum made no secret of his disappointment, suggesting his exit as Test coach was more a consequence of the circumstances than a decision made of his own volition.
“Of course, I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward,” McCullum was quoted as saying in a release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
“I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on.
“I know they'll continue to make people proud,” the former New Zealand opener added.
End Of Bazball Era In English Cricket?
The England team will take on Pakistan in a three-match series at home, which is part of the World Test Championship, under the helm of a new coach.
The Stokes incident, followed by the 1-2 loss against New Zealand, must have been the catalyst for this major upheaval, while the semifinal run in the T20 World Cup and the recent 4-0 win against India must have helped McCullum to keep his job in the limited overs.
McCullum’s tenure as head coach will come to an end after four years in charge, having led the England team through one its most exciting and progressive periods in its Test history.
ECB CEO Richard Gould said: “Brendon breathed new life into England Men’s Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role. “We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer.
England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key acknowledged Brendon McCullum's role in shaping and bringing new life into England's Test cricket, which gave fans some of the most memorable moments in recent cricket history.
Rob Key said: “Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team."
“It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men’s teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things,” he added.
McCullum, on his part, said: “I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this. It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey."