Why Did Himanta Biswa Sarma Invoke Paresh Baruah In Assam's Mural Row?

Why Did Sarma Name Baruah — And What Did He Mean?

Sarma's stated logic was straightforward: Che Guevara, the Cuban-Argentine revolutionary whose face adorns the walls of left-leaning student hostels and protest spaces across India, has nothing to do with Assam. If artists want to paint a revolutionary connected to the state's own history, they should paint someone from that history. His clarification, offered in response to immediate criticism, was that he was not endorsing ULFA's ideology — 'whether it is for good or bad is a different matter' — but acknowledging Baruah's personal sacrifice and decades of commitment to a cause, however misguided.