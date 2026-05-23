Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Woman From Assam To Scale Mount Everest

Rupamoni Gorh has become the first woman from Assam to successfully summit Mount Everest.
The mountaineer reached the 8,848.86-metre summit on Thursday, waving the Indian and Assam flags at the top.
Her success is being celebrated as a major milestone for women in adventure sports from the Northeast region.
Mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh has become the first woman from the state to scale Mount Everest.
Rupamoni successfully reached the summit of the world’s highest peak on Thursday morning. She hoisted the national tricolour and the Assam flag at the top, marking a proud moment for the state.
Hailing from Assam, Rupamoni completed the challenging ascent with strong determination and months of rigorous training. Her feat assumes greater significance as she becomes a trailblazer for women mountaineers from the region, where such expeditions are still relatively rare.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other leaders have congratulated Rupamoni on her historic achievement. Sports enthusiasts and women’s organisations have also extended warm greetings, hailing her as an inspiration for young girls aspiring to take up adventure sports.
Rupamoni’s success comes at a time when Indian mountaineers are making steady progress on global peaks. Her climb adds Assam’s name to the growing list of states that have produced Everest summiteers.