Patna Hosts Bihar’s First-Ever AI Summit

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The two-day event in Patna’s Urja Auditorium is expected to feature around eight panel discussions on the interface of Artificial Intelligence with various sectors.

cm speaking on ai
Bihar's CM speaking at Bihar AI Summit Photo: x.com/samrat4bjp
Summary of this article

Samrat Choudhary said a Bihar-specific AI policy is on the cards

The two-day event is expected to feature around eight panel discussions

Students were not allowed entry in the auditorium as per media reports

Urja Auditorium in Patna witnessed the start of Bihar’s maiden AI summit with the Chief Minister delivering the inaugural address. Samrat Choudhary linked education, health, agriculture, and administrative systems with AI-based development as he added that a Bihar-specific AI policy is on the cards. 

The two-day event in Patna’s Urja Auditorium is expected to feature around eight panel discussions on the interface of Artificial Intelligence with the defence, health, education and climate change slated for the first day while discourse on startup ecosystem, legal system, agriculture and public service are scheduled for the second day. 

The maiden summit is also expected to host a session on startup pitching alongside Bihar AI Awards Ceremony. 

Visitors at a stall during the AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. - Source : PTI
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Along with the state’s Governor, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), as the chief guest, other guests include ministers from the current NDA government in the state and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. 

Supported by Bihar’s Urban Development Ministry and IT Department, the portal for the summit- biharaisummit.com  -mentions Qlass, a Patna-based educational enterprise as organiser. 

Tickets for the event were made available on the official site and BookMyShow, before they were sold out. BookMyShow listed four types of passes with higher end passes offering conference access, and networking lunch among other things. 

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Media reports, from Patna, stated that students were not allowed entry in the auditorium with Navbharat Times reporting that it was after the involvement of DM and SSP that students were dispersed and normalcy restored. 

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