Bihar Names Two Deputy CMs from JD(U) as Choudhary Takes Charge

Summary of this article
Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary appointed deputy chief ministers in Bihar.
Choudhary, sworn in as the state’s 24th CM, has kept around 29 key portfolios, including Home, Health, and Agriculture.
Several major departments remain unallocated, consolidating control within the CM’s office.
The Bihar government, led by Samrat Choudhary, appointed JD(U) leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as deputy chief ministers on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as Bihar's 24th chief minister, marking the first time a member of the saffron party has held the highest office in the state.
The CM has, for now, kept with himself close to 30 portfolios, including crucial ones like Home, Vigilance, Revenue, Land Reforms and Health.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the only two leaders who took oath apart from the CM on Wednesday, have been designated as deputy chief ministers.
Agriculture, Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare, Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj, and Industries are the remaining departments under the CM.
In addition to "all other such departments which have not been allocated to anybody else," the notification stated that Samrat Choudhary had 29 responsibilities in total.