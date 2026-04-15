Bihar Names Two Deputy CMs from JD(U) as Choudhary Takes Charge

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the only two leaders who took oath apart from the CM on Wednesday, have been designated as deputy chief ministers.



Agriculture, Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare, Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj, and Industries are the remaining departments under the CM.



In addition to "all other such departments which have not been allocated to anybody else," the notification stated that Samrat Choudhary had 29 responsibilities in total.