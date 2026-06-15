US, Iran Frozen Assets Dispute Clouds Peace Deal As Talks Enter Critical Phase

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Tehran's commitments under the peace deal are set to take effect this Friday, noting that the subsequent phase of talks will center on lifting the long-standing sanctions that have damaged Iran's economy. However, the Iranian official added that Tehran will only enter this next phase of negotiations after its assets are unfrozen, the U.S. naval blockade is lifted, and a formal end to the war in West Asia is officially declared.