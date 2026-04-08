US, Iran Agree To Two Week Ceasefire, Talks Likely In Islamabad

The US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire following Pakistan’s mediation, with talks expected in Islamabad on April 10 to negotiate a broader agreement.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
US Iran ceasefire US Iran war 2026 Trump Iran ceasefire announcement
Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire following Pakistan’s intervention.

  • Talks between both sides are expected in Islamabad starting April 10.

  • Strait of Hormuz access and a 10-point proposal form the basis of negotiations.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire following mediation efforts by Pakistan, creating a window for negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, according to PTI.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision late Tuesday (US time), shortly before a self-imposed deadline for military escalation against Iran was set to expire. According to PTI, the announcement came amid mounting domestic criticism, with Democrats calling for his removal over threats to target Iranian civilisation.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a social media post.

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said, adding that this will be a double-sided ceasefire.

In Tehran, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed it had accepted the ceasefire and would enter talks with the US in Islamabad starting Friday. Reported PTI, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited both delegations to the capital on April 10 to pursue a broader agreement aimed at resolving outstanding disputes.

Related Content
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad - File photo
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad
A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?
Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. - thepslt20/X
Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Minhas, All-Round Shadab Forge Sherus' Dominant Win
Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field. - X/@thepslt20
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: MS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Related Content

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said discussions regarding in-person talks are ongoing, but noted that “nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House”.

Trump stated that Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he described as a workable framework for negotiations. He added that the ceasefire period would be used to work towards a more comprehensive agreement to end the war.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump said.

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he said.

According to PTI, Trump also indicated that most major areas of disagreement between the two sides had been addressed, with the two-week pause intended to finalise and conclude an agreement.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honour to have this long-term problem close to resolution,” Trump said.

Trump also shared a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi confirming Tehran’s position on the ceasefire.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that, for the next two weeks, passage through the Strait of Hormuz “will be possible”, in coordination with Iran’s military.

The conflict began on February 28 when the US launched military action against Iran over Tehran’s refusal to relinquish its stockpile of nuclear fuel, PTI reported.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

  2. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's New Delhi Clash

  3. RR Vs MI: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

  4. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit

  5. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  2. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: The Battle For Bhabanipur

  4. Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

  5. Chester Hills Controversy: Himachal Bureaucracy Under Fire Over Land Violations

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  2. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  5. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel; Lebanon Still Under Attack

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump