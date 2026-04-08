US, Iran Agree To Two Week Ceasefire, Talks Likely In Islamabad

Summary of this article
US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire following Pakistan’s intervention.
Talks between both sides are expected in Islamabad starting April 10.
Strait of Hormuz access and a 10-point proposal form the basis of negotiations.
The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire following mediation efforts by Pakistan, creating a window for negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, according to PTI.
US President Donald Trump announced the decision late Tuesday (US time), shortly before a self-imposed deadline for military escalation against Iran was set to expire. According to PTI, the announcement came amid mounting domestic criticism, with Democrats calling for his removal over threats to target Iranian civilisation.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a social media post.
“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said, adding that this will be a double-sided ceasefire.
In Tehran, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed it had accepted the ceasefire and would enter talks with the US in Islamabad starting Friday. Reported PTI, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited both delegations to the capital on April 10 to pursue a broader agreement aimed at resolving outstanding disputes.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said discussions regarding in-person talks are ongoing, but noted that “nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House”.
Trump stated that Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he described as a workable framework for negotiations. He added that the ceasefire period would be used to work towards a more comprehensive agreement to end the war.
“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump said.
“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he said.
According to PTI, Trump also indicated that most major areas of disagreement between the two sides had been addressed, with the two-week pause intended to finalise and conclude an agreement.
“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honour to have this long-term problem close to resolution,” Trump said.
Trump also shared a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi confirming Tehran’s position on the ceasefire.
“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that, for the next two weeks, passage through the Strait of Hormuz “will be possible”, in coordination with Iran’s military.
The conflict began on February 28 when the US launched military action against Iran over Tehran’s refusal to relinquish its stockpile of nuclear fuel, PTI reported.
(WIth inputs from PTI)