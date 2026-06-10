Pranit More Controversy: Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh Slam Viral ₹370 Biryani Clip

Pranit More's controversy sparks debate about consent and comedy culture.
Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila publicly criticise viral crowd-work clip.
Apology drew mixed reactions before the Instagram account was deactivated.
The Pranit More controversy has taken another turn after several prominent creators criticised the comedian's response to a viral crowd-work clip that sparked a wider conversation around consent and misogyny. The backlash began after an audience member joked that he had been denied sex despite spending ₹370 on biryani during a date. Rather than challenging the remark, More was seen laughing along, a decision that has since drawn widespread criticism online.
Watch the original clip, here:
Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila question viral crowd-work clip
Actor and creator Dolly Singh issued a strongly worded statement on Instagram, where it was argued that male comics and creators should carry the same values into their audience interactions as they claim to hold publicly. It was further suggested that problematic behaviour was often being normalised in the name of comedy while responsibility towards audiences was being ignored.
Kusha Kapila also weighed in on the incident, questioning why certain jokes at the expense of women continue to be treated as harmless entertainment despite broader conversations around consent and respect.
Sakshi Shivdasani calls out passive solidarity
Creator Sakshi Shivdasani also criticised the comedian's response. It was argued in her Instagram Story that the clip had been uploaded because it was considered funny, despite the troubling implications of the audience member's remarks. She further stated that consequences for such behaviour often emerge only when women collectively raise their voices.
Netizens react to Pranit More controversy
Social media users remained divided after More issued an apology. While some welcomed the acknowledgement, many argued that the statement arrived only after public outrage intensified. Several users questioned why the clip had been edited, uploaded and promoted in the first place if the views expressed were genuinely disagreed with. Others pointed to the comedian's reaction during the show as evidence of a larger issue within online comedy spaces.
The controversy has since escalated further, with Pranit More deactivating his Instagram account after the apology failed to contain the backlash. In his statement, it was admitted that a serious lapse in judgement had been made and that the audience member's comments should have been challenged rather than encouraged.
The original clip has since been removed from his social media platforms.