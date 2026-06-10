'We Don’t Accept Your Apology’: Sutapa Sikdar Condemns Pranit More's Reaction To ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Comment

Sutapa Sikdar rejects Pranit More's apology on the Rs 370 biryani row.
Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Sakshi Shivdasani, among others, also called him out.
Pranit More has now deactivated his Instagram handle.
Comedian Pranit More is embroiled in a major controversy due to his recent show. A viral video clip showing the live-show exchange around a Rs 370 biryani faced severe backlash from netizens, influencers and industry watchers. It has been slammed for misogyny, irresponsible content and a consent-related joke.
The backlash intensified, following which More apologised and deactivated his account. Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan, has also condemned Pranit More’s public apology. She wrote in a post that More should have raised his voice against the joke instead of laughing at it.
Sutapa Sikdar on Pranit More's apology
On Wednesday, Sikdar reshared the screenshot of More’s apology and captioned it, "Sorry ?? after enjoying like a joker to get more laughter from more perverts in the audience? We don’t accept your apology if we do nothing will change," and added #mysogy #mentalrapes#enough#stop #pranitmore.
She shared the post with data and statistics related to rape cases in India.
Have a look at the post here.
About Pranit More show controversy
At a recent show in Gurugram, Haryana, an audience member named Himanshu Jangra said that after he had a meal with a girl, she asked him to drop her off, which surprised him as he spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani and expected a ‘return’ from her, hinting that he wanted to have physical intimacy.
He said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi,” triggering severe backlash on social media. More has been called out for laughing and not challenging the misogynistic remark. He even referred to it as "Peak Gurgaon content."
Pranit More's apology
More, in his apology on Instagram, wrote, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."
Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Sakshi Shivdasani, among others, also slammed him.