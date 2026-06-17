‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Row: Pranit More, Techie Himanshu Jangra Booked By Gurugram Police

Gurugram Police registered an FIR against comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra at DLF Phase-II police station.
This comes after a notice from the National Commission for Women.
They have faced charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for making sexually coloured remarks.
The 'Rs 370 biryani' row doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Stand-up comedian Pranit More and techie Himanshu Jangra have been booked by the Gurugram police, confirmed police on Tuesday (June 16). Both are booked under objectionable and sexually coloured comments against women during an April 12 show at DLF Cyber Hub in Sector-24 that recently went viral.
Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked
Authorities took suo motu cognisance of the case after a video of the event went viral on social media, prompting severe backlash. The action followed a notice sent by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to the Haryana director general of police. A senior police official said Gurugram police received the NCW notice from the state police headquarters.
The case now centres on both the original remarks and the digital promotion of the clip, with investigators gathering physical evidence from the venue.
Police launch investigation
Police registered the case at DLF Phase-II police station on Monday (June 15) under sections 75(2), 75(3), 294 and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
“The FIR was registered on the basis of the NCW notice. We have seized the viral video and CCTV footage from the venue for investigation. The role of both accused, including uploading and promotion of the video on social media, is being examined,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.
The accused were summoned to provide statements.
“Notices have been served to More and Jangra for appearing before investigation and questioning after which further action will be taken on basis of the evidence against them,” Turan said.
Pranit More and Himanshu's comments draw backlash
The NCW notice condemned Jangra's '₹ 370 briyani' remark from the audience, as an "utter violation of a woman’s modesty treated as mass entertainment."
“The objectionable remarks, including a reference linked to a ‘ ₹370 biryani’ were prima facie derogatory towards women. NCW took suo motu cognisance seeking legal action,” a senior police official said.
As the outrage intensified, More and Jangra apologised publicly on their respective social media handles. Jangra was even fired from his company.