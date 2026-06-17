‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Row: Pranit More, Techie Himanshu Jangra Booked By Gurugram Police

The 'Rs 370 biryani' row doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Stand-up comedian Pranit More and techie Himanshu Jangra have been booked by the Gurugram police, confirmed police on Tuesday (June 16). Both are booked under objectionable and sexually coloured comments against women during an April 12 show at DLF Cyber Hub in Sector-24 that recently went viral.