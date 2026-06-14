Kunal Kamra Mocks Pranit More's Apology As ₹370 Biryani Row Refuses To Die Down

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His comments arrive as the backlash surrounding audience member Himanshu Jangra's remarks continues to spark debate online, keeping attention firmly on the incident and its aftermath.

Kunal Kamra Mocks Pranit More
Kunal Kamra Mocks Pranit More's Apology In ₹370 Biryani Row Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Kunal Kamra mocked Pranit More's apology amid ongoing controversy.

  • ₹370 biryani row began after Himanshu Jangra's viral remarks.

  • Both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra later issued apologies.

Kunal Kamra has joined the conversation surrounding the viral ₹370 biryani controversy by taking a swipe at comedian Pranit More's recent apology. The row, which began after audience member Himanshu Jangra made controversial remarks during More's Gurugram stand-up show, continues to generate widespread discussion online. While both Jangra and More have since apologised, the backlash shows little sign of fading.

The controversy erupted after Jangra claimed during the show that he had spent ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and therefore expected something sexual in return. The comments triggered criticism on social media, with many also questioning More's reaction on stage.

Kunal Kamra Targets Pranit More's Apology

Reacting to More's video apology, Kamra posted a pointed message on X. It was written by the comedian that performers should stop hiding behind "storytelling", "crowd work", "hard work", "bank balance" and "parents" when facing criticism.

In another post, Kamra took a further dig at More, comparing him unfavourably to fellow comedian Harsh Gujral in a remark that quickly gained traction online.

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What Sparked The ₹370 Biryani Controversy?

The incident traces back to a stand-up performance in Gurugram where Jangra shared a story about a date. During the interaction, it was suggested by him that paying for a meal entitled him to a "return" from the woman he was with. The remarks were widely condemned after clips from the show surfaced online.

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The backlash intensified when a longer version of the interaction emerged, leading to criticism not only of Jangra's comments but also of the atmosphere in the room and More's response during the exchange.

Following the outrage, both Jangra and More issued separate video apologies. More described the incident as a lapse in judgement, while Jangra later claimed parts of his story had been improvised and did not fully reflect reality. Despite those statements, the controversy remains a major talking point across social media platforms.

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