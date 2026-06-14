Himanshu Jangra Apologises Again, Says Viral ₹370 Biryani Story Wasn't Fully True

Himanshu Jangra, who found himself at the centre of the viral ₹370 biryani controversy linked to comedian Pranit More's Gurugram show, has issued another public apology. Speaking in a recent video conversation with his former employer, Jangra admitted that parts of the story he narrated on stage were not entirely true. He also opened up about the personal consequences of the controversy, including online abuse, losing his job and the distress caused to his family.