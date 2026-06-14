Himanshu Jangra Apologises Again, Says Viral ₹370 Biryani Story Wasn't Fully True

Himanshu Jangra apologised again over the viral ₹370 biryani controversy.
Jangra claimed parts of the story shared onstage were improvised.
Online backlash led to trolling, family distress and job loss.
Himanshu Jangra, who found himself at the centre of the viral ₹370 biryani controversy linked to comedian Pranit More's Gurugram show, has issued another public apology. Speaking in a recent video conversation with his former employer, Jangra admitted that parts of the story he narrated on stage were not entirely true. He also opened up about the personal consequences of the controversy, including online abuse, losing his job and the distress caused to his family.
The conversation was shared on Instagram by Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma. During the interaction, Jangra reflected on the intense scrutiny he has faced since clips from the comedy show began circulating online.
Himanshu Jangra Opens Up About Trolling And Losing His Job
According to Jangra, the controversy remained unknown to his family for nearly a week. However, once relatives and neighbours became aware of the viral clips, questions began reaching his parents.
It was stated by Jangra that he had admitted his mistake when confronted by his family and had been counselled by them. He further revealed that their concern deepened after they learned he had lost his job because of the controversy.
Viral ₹370 Biryani Remark: What Did Himanshu Jangra Say?
Addressing the original incident, Jangra claimed that the story he shared during the show had been partly improvised. It was stated by him that while he had dated the woman he referred to, several details were exaggerated after hearing similar audience stories during the event.
According to Jangra, he accepted that the language he used was inappropriate and apologised for his remarks. He maintained that the comments did not reflect his actual mindset or intentions.
The controversy began after a clip from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. The backlash intensified when a longer version surfaced, prompting criticism of both Jangra's remarks and More's response during the interaction. More later issued his own apology, describing the incident as a lapse in judgement and acknowledging that he should have intervened sooner.