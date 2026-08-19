Ravi Mohan Files Case Against Bro Club Producer Over Alleged Defamation, Court Issues Notice

Ravi Mohan files a case against Bro Club producer over alleged defamatory emails.
Madras High Court seeks producer Shruthi Nallappa’s response on August 25.
Netflix was reportedly contacted over the film’s disputed digital rights payments.
Ravi Mohan files case against the film Bro Club's producer Shruthi Nallappa of Miracle Movies, alleging that emails sent to Netflix and film industry bodies over a dispute concerning Bro Club amounted to defamation. The Madras High Court has now sought the producer’s response to the actor’s plea.
Justice K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi ordered notices to Nallappa on Wednesday. The matter has been listed for August 25, when the producer is expected to respond to the allegations.
Ravi Mohan’s dispute with Bro Club producer
Senior counsel R. Parthasarathy, appearing for Ravi Mohan, told the court that Miracle Movies was initially expected to produce Bro Code, later renamed Bro Club. Ravi Mohan was signed to lead the multi-starrer alongside S.J. Suryah and Arjun Ashokan.
According to the actor’s counsel, the project did not proceed as originally planned. Ravi Mohan subsequently took over production through his banner, Ravi Mohan Studios, with Miracle Movies agreeing to the arrangement.
The dispute reportedly centres on pre-production expenses incurred by Nallappa. The producer allegedly claimed that these expenses had not been settled and subsequently contacted Netflix, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and others.
What Ravi Mohan told the Madras High Court
The court was told that one email sent to Netflix requested that no further payments towards the film’s digital rights be made until the alleged dues were settled with interest.
According to the actor’s counsel, Netflix subsequently forwarded the communication to Ravi Mohan Studios and asked the production house to resolve any third-party disputes while indemnifying the streaming platform against potential claims or damages.
Arguing for Ravi Mohan, Parthasarathy said the producer should have pursued legal proceedings for recovery of any alleged dues rather than communicating the allegations to third parties.
“It is an admitted fact that I have become the producer of the movie, but she is going about writing to Netflix, the film chamber of commerce, and others, defaming me. What right does she have to do this?” the senior counsel told the court.