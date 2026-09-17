Rashmika Mandanna To Play Legendary Singer MS Subbulakshmi In Biopic; Says 'Amma, You Chose Me' In A Heartfelt Speech

MS Subbulakshmi biopic was launched at a grand event on Wednesday.
Rashmika Mandanna to play the legendary singer in the film.
Gowtam Tinnanuri will direct the biopic and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna will play legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi in her biopic. Titled M.S - A Legacy On Screen, the film was officially launched at the Music Academy in Chennai on Wednesday (September 16), on Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary.
Details about MS Subbulakshmi biopic
Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri will direct the biopic and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Actor, producer, and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan attended the launch as the chief guest. Veteran producer Allu Aravind also attended the event. Rashmika also graced the launch in a gorgeous teal blue saree.
Geetha Arts, announcing the film, wrote on X, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest. Starring: @rashmika_mandanna. Directed by: @gowtamnaidu. Music by: @anirudhofficial. #MSBiopic #MSALegacyOnScreen @geethaarts @rockline.entertainment @bvworksoffl #AlluAravind @rockline_venkatesh @bunnyvasofficial."
Later, the production house also shared the first look of the film.
Geetha Arts backs the project alongside Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works. The release date, cast and other details haven't been announced yet.
Rashmika on playing MS Subbulakshmi
At the launch, Rashmika, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to portray MS Subbulakshmi, said, "I feel very proud to speak in front of you all. Right now, I have only one feeling in my heart, and that is gratitude."
Speaking about Subbulakshmi, she added, "There is a unique divine power in your voice. When listening to it, I genuinely feel like I am sitting in the presence of God."
She also promised to play the role with sincerity and dedication. "Amma, you chose me to be a small part of your life - for that, I am always grateful, and I always will be. I will definitely give my best, I promise," she said
Apart from the biopic, Rashmika also has Ranabaali with her husband Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in Mysaa.