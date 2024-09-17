Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute

Vidya has been a great admirer of M.S. Subbulakshmi since her childhood. She loves her beautiful sarees and jewellery worn by the legendary vocalist. It was her ''art and desire'' to play M.S. Amma on screen and was ''heartbroken'' when it didn't happen. Upset Vidya told this to Anu when she met her in Chennai and returned to Mumbai. A few days later, she got a call from the latter, expressing her desire for a photographic tribute to M.S. Amma. It got stuck due to the pandemic. In the meantime, Anu got in touch with M.S. Amma's family who permitted them to do the photoshoot and supported them with all the valuable inputs, and information that they needed. The Kahaani actress also revealed that Anu got the sarees woven, and jewellery made for the tribute to the late Carnatic singer. Apart from the sarees and jewellery, Parthasarathy accurately recreated the singer’s signature kumkumam, vibhuti, and jasmine-adorned bun and brought the legend to life with her muse Vidya Balan.