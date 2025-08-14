War 2 Review | Hrithik & NTR Jr’s Homoerotic Tension The Only Explosion In A Punctured Plot

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Shridhar Raghavan, Aditya Chopra, and Abbas Tyrewala, War 2 (2025) opens with Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) in a jaw-dropping spectacle, battling alone in the icy hills of Japan in a katana duel that sets the adrenaline-fuelled pace. The moral compass driving him is imparted by Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana): his soldiers embody “Death before dishonour, service before self, and India first.” This patriotism, unafraid to bend rules—even allying with the enemy if it serves India—echoes across the YRF spy universe, notably Tiger 3 (2023), whose post-credit scene seeded War 2’s opening conflict. Colonel Luthra tasks Kabir with a mission that tests every limit: “Kabir, what I’m going to ask you is something no officer should ask a soldier, no father his son. Only you can do this. India has a new enemy—faceless, nameless, living in darkness. To stop him, you have to enter the darkness.” Hrithik’s Kabir is raw, intense, magnetic, a presence that dominates every frame.