Video | Nowgam Police Station Blast: 9 Dead in Accidental Srinagar Explosion During Handling of Seized Explosives

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar late Friday night left nine people dead, officials confirmed. The blast occurred while teams were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives recently seized in connection with the ‘white-collar’ terror module case. Those who lost their lives include three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, two officials from the Revenue Department — including a Naib Tehsildar — two police photographers, one officer from the State Investigation Agency, and Mohammed Shafi, a tailor.